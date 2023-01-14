LESLEY HART: Happy Valley rocks! Take it from another telly cop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

LESLEY HART: Happy Valley rocks! Take it from another telly cop

By Lesley Hart
January 14 2023, 8.00am Updated: January 14 2023, 1.39pm
Sarah Lancashire returns as Sgt Catherine Cawood in the BBC police drama Happy Valley. And our Lesley is delighted.
Sarah Lancashire returns as Sgt Catherine Cawood in the BBC police drama Happy Valley. And our Lesley is delighted.

Since the third and final series kicked off on New Year’s Day, I’ve been asking everyone I meet:

“Have you been watching Happy Valley?”

When people say no, my jaw drops. Why would anyone miss the TV event of the year so far, the best thing on the telly, Sarah Lancashire back after a six-year gap to play the iconic Sergeant Catherine Cawood for the last time?

“You haven’t seen any of it? Not even series one?”

“No”

Disbelief turns to envy

And that’s when disbelief turns to envy. Because these people have their whole Happy Valley life ahead of them. Eighteen hours of blistering brilliance. Lucky them.

And lucky you if you’re one of them – if you start right now you might catch up in time for tomorrow night’s episode.

Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley in 2015.

I love cop shows, and Happy Valley is my absolute favourite. From its mighty protagonist to its exquisite weave of family drama, troubled village life, and a criminal world too close to home, I think it’s a work of telly drama genius.

My fantasy dinner party

At my fantasy dinner party, writer/creator Sally Wainwright and Sarah Lancashire would be guests of honour – ideally with the rest of the cast if I had enough chairs.

Before Catherine Cawood came along, my telly cop hero was always Jane Tennison from Prime Suspect, played by Helen Mirren.

When she arrived on screen in the early ’90s, Tennison reinvigorated the genre and blazed a trail for women protagonists across telly drama, just as Sgt. Cawood is doing now.

‘I want to be a telly cop’

In my audition for drama school, I was asked, “What kind of characters would you like to play?”

And without missing a beat, I said, “A telly cop, like Jane Tennison from Prime Suspect”

Well, we can’t all be Dame Helen Mirren, or Queen Sarah Lancashire. But about 20 years later I did finally land a job as a telly cop.

Mikey Duffy (Darren Brownlie) and Lou Caplan (Lesley Hart) in a scene from River City.

For those unfamiliar with the BBC’s River City, I play Sergeant Lou Caplan, a hot mess lesbian cop whose dodgy police dealings and chaotic love affair with the local ganglord’s daughter land her in no end of trouble.

I’ve been doing it for five years now, and it’s been one of my favourite parts to play, for lots of reasons – one being the uniform.

By pleasing coincidence, my housemate, Sally Reid, is also a telly cop. She plays PC Sarah Fletcher on Scot Squad – lower rank than me but nonetheless, we both know the special thrill of strapping on a stab vest, packing a truncheon, and pretending to know how our police radios work.

We don’t do it at home

When people suddenly see us in all that gear, they jump three feet in the air. And to be honest with you, Sally and I get off on that.

Obviously, we don’t wear police uniforms around the house, or outside of work. That would be weird and illegal.

But we do like to think we could handle a serious incident, make an arrest, wrestle a bam to the ground and taser them – should the need arise.

So, if the acting work dries up, Sally and I can always pivot into the police force proper. I’m sure we’re qualified.

In the meantime, if Sally Wainwright wants to write a show about two Scottish telly cops giving up acting to join the real police force, we’re poised and ready.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Former Neighbours actress Madeleine West, right, has said she was sexually abused as a child (William Conran/PA)
Ex-Neighbours actress Madeleine West says she was sexually abused as a child
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return to host Dancing On Ice 2023 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dancing On Ice kicking off with first six celebrity skaters
Lauren Laverne’s castaway on Desert Island Discs on Sunday is the broadcaster Gabby Logan (BBC/Emily Youlton)
Gabby Logan says she assumed a lot of responsibility after brother’s early death
Erin Doherty, who starred in The Crown and Chloe (Ian West/PA)
Erin Doherty reveals she could have been part of Lionesses’ winning line-up
Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie Holliman have both been unmasked as The Masked Singer’s first duo. (Ian West/PA)
Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman both unmasked on Masked Singer
Love Island Series nine contestant Olivia Hawkins, 27, who is also an actress (ITV)
Love Island’s Bond film actress says she will not be name-dropping in the villa
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, died at the age of 54 (Ian West/PA)
Austin Butler says his heart is ‘shattered’ in tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
Celebrity chef Brian Turner said on James Martin’s Saturday Morning that a stroke has left him talking with a stammer (ITV/PA)
Ready Steady Cook’s Brian Turner reveals stroke has left him with stammer
A COTAG 4x4 heads into the snowy wilderness.
We ride with the 4x4 team that volunteers to rescue trapped drivers in Scotland's…
Gayle joins Alastair Derrick's Ferry Tour. Picture by Kenny Smith
Heritage: Exploring the hidden gems of Broughty Ferry - including a 'secret' graveyard

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks