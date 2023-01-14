TELLYBOX: The Harry interview, when the second Elizabethan era ended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TELLYBOX: The Harry interview, when the second Elizabethan era ended

By David Pollock
January 14 2023, 8.00am Updated: January 14 2023, 1.16pm
Prince Harry interviewed by Tom Bradby in California.
Prince Harry interviewed by Tom Bradby in California.

The more the Harry and Meghan saga has become unavoidable over the winter, the more it’s seemed everyone has to have an opinion on it.

You don’t have to look far – on the internet or in real life – to find someone who thinks the couple are on a righteous quest to either reform or bring down the British Monarchy.

You’re never far from someone convinced they’re fame-hungry, ungrateful or just plain annoying, either.

No shades of grey

Dig into it, though, and it’s a story of competing contradictions which deserves more thought than the usual online culture war, where no shades of grey are permitted.

Last Sunday’s Harry: The Interview (STV), then, represented the first real chance the public had to look in The Artist Formerly Known As Prince’s eyes and see him under cross-examination about his autobiography, Spare.

Prince Harry and Tom Bradby.

Sitting opposite was journalist Tom Bradby, a friend for 20 years, which didn’t bode well for a tough questioning; it would have been great to see Emily Maitlis instead, after her last Royal grilling.

Thank goodness Bradby glossed over the excerpt about Harry’s virginity loss from the book, which is surely a shoo-in for the Bad Sex Award. Also largely missing were the frank tales of drug-taking and his controversial killing of Taliban fighters.

What was left was an extended pry into his relationship with his family.

Harry and the family

His father King Charles seems loved but distant; his stepmother Camilla, he’s much cooler toward.

The relationship with his brother William is deeply complicated, to say the least, although getting into complaints over whether he wanted Harry to have a beard when he got married seems trivial.

In Harry’s life, these are matters of grave importance. Yet the interview was well-scheduled for Sunday evening on the ITV network, because it felt about as impactful as a moderately watchable new drama or reality telly show.

We mainly learned that families argue, sometimes to a painfully bitter extent – no big shock, but intriguing to hear a member of this family get into it.

The young prince after his mother’s death.

Harry’s privilege and, yes, a sense of moaning hypocrisy are palpable, and it’s hard to see what kind of family re-bonding might be possible after this score-settling.

This is where the contradiction arrives, though. He still seems deeply affected by his mother Princess Diana’s death and having to deal with it in front of the cameras aged 12, and discussion of this was one of the most effective and emotional segments of the interview.

His real enemy

Another was the emerging theme that his real enemy is sections of the media, going right back to that crash in a Paris tunnel, and his family’s relationship with them.

He’s clearly determined to protect his wife and children from what he experienced, which is a commendable goal.

The family’s motto, he says, is “never complain, never explain,” a playbook this chat ripped up, but we still need to pinch ourselves and remember the Royal Family are Other People.

None of us know them, and this frank peek behind the curtain answered few questions, other than the one about whether you’d want to do their job: the answer is still no.

You get the defining historical moments you’re given, and this was the moment the second Elizabethan era definitively ended.

To think Shakespeare used to write plays about these people.

