Jordan Marshall says Dundee need to learn Partick Thistle lessons ahead of crunch Jags clash

Dundee need to learn lessons from previous clashes with Partick Thistle as they prepare for another Dens Park showdown with the Jags.

That’s the view of full-back Jordan Marshall as he warns of the risks of letting Ian McCall’s side get a run on them in the early stages of today’s contest.

This afternoon’s crunch Championship clash will be the third between the two pre-season title favourites.

Both the previous matches ended with a 3-2 scoreline, Thistle coming out on top at Dens and Dundee winning at Firhill.

Both saw the Jags steal a march on a sleepy Dee as they went in at half time on both occasions 2-0 to the good.

They would then add a third in the opening day of the season before seeing off a late Dundee comeback.

However, it was Gary Bowyer’s Dark Blues who came out on top in their last meeting, a comeback victory kicking off a seven-match winning streak.

Rectify

Marshall knows just how important three points will be for a Dundee side trailing league leaders Queen’s Park by four points.

And he says a fast start will be required today.

“Both games with Partick have been full of goals,” Marshall said.

“There has probably been the same theme as well in that they have started fast and then we have come into the game.

“The first league game of the season we started slowly but should have ended up getting a draw or winning as we had enough chances to do that.

“So we need to rectify that this time by starting fast and hopefully going ahead in the game.”

Improve

He added: “The first one was a weird game because we were so frustrated with that first half.

“Prior to that, everything had been plain sailing.

“They started like a house on fire to be fair to them but I think in the second half we just believed that our fitness levels should have been good enough to get us back into the game but like I said we just didn’t take our chances.

“It feels like ages ago but we are a much better team now.

“Obviously, we have had a lot more time with the gaffer as he hadn’t been in long when we first played Partick.

“We know his playing style well now so we will definitely be looking to improve on that performance.

“The fans got right behind us that day and helped drag us back into it.

“I think the club have just put a ticket deal on so hopefully there will be a good few thousand there again and they can get right behind us.

“We need to get a good result for them.”

No panic

They may only be two games into it, but a first victory of 2023 would regain some of that momentum lost in defeat to Arbroath at the start of the year.

The Dark Blues have picked up just one point from the last six after a draw at Raith Rovers last time out.

Prior to that, Dundee had been on a nine-match unbeaten run in the Championship.

And getting back in the winning habit today would see their form flip from no wins in the last two to six wins in eight and just one defeat in 11 league games.

Marshall added: “There hasn’t been any sense of panic even though we haven’t won in the last two games.

“We should have won the Raith game.

“We need to pick up three points again as it is really tight at the top of the table – three points is absolutely vital.”