Home Entertainment

Now you can see Dundee Rep’s Smile as a virtual reality experience

By David Pollock
February 10 2023, 6.30pm
The ground-breaking Neon8 VR production of Smile.
The ground-breaking Neon8 VR production of Smile.

“Virtual reality has been called ‘the empathy machine’,” says Kelman Greig-Kicks, of East Lothian-based production company Neon8.

“We prefer to call it ‘the empathy engine’, we like a bit of alliteration. When you watch a VR film in a headset, you get a sense of place, it elicits empathy with what you’re watching.”

Anyone with a passing interest in Dundee theatre – and many who don’t – will surely know all about Dundee Rep’s Smile by now.

A hit show

Starring Barrie Hunter as the late, long-serving Dundee United manager and director Jim McLean, the play attracted audiences more used to sitting at Tannadice every other Saturday than in the city’s renowned theatre.

Barrie Hunter as Jim McLean, now a virtual reality experience.

Directed by Sally Reid of television’s Scot Squad and written by Philip Differ, it was a hit when it was staged at the Rep before the pandemic, and again when a filmed version was made available during lockdown.

Now it’s back onstage in Dundee again, but audiences can also choose to watch a ground-breaking new virtual reality version at home instead.

“When you put the headset on you’re front and centre with the best seats in the house,” says Gemma Greig-Kicks, the other half of Neon8’s husband-and-wife duo.

Lockdown evolution

Long-time producers of video content for the theatre industry, her own professional history is in managing big theatre tours, so she’s had a long-time association with the Rep.

Although Kelman has been experimenting with virtual reality for some years, it was during lockdown that the couple began to seriously look at developing the service for theatres.

A scene from Smile, with Barrie Hunter as Jim McLean.

“From Dundee Rep’s point of view, they were intrigued by how it might add something different,” says Gemma. “From our point of view, we were delighted, because I think Dundee Rep are just incredible.

“Obviously with what they produce for live theatre, but also with their recent forays into the digital world.

“It’s brilliant working with people who see opportunities in different ways of engaging with audiences. We have to be open to digital, this technology is coming and we need to work with it to create unique things.”

180 degree experience

Kelman explains their specially-filmed VR version of Smile is a 180-degree experience, so the person viewing it doesn’t need to turn their head around or move about to get the full experience.

“Once you put the headset on, you feel like you’re physically there,” says Gemma. “You sit in your own front room, but you feel you can reach out and touch the performers on stage.”

Unlike other subscription-based filmed theatre, Smile will be available through pay-per-view on Neon8’s Box Office VR site, with proceeds going back to the theatre.

While an expensive VR headset gives the best fidelity, meanwhile, they advise a dummy headset can be bought for around £30 online, and a mobile phone slotted into it. There will also be trial headsets in the foyer at the live show.

Larger than life: Barrie Hunter as the legendary Jim McLean.

“Watching a filmed theatre show takes away autonomy from the audience, because you’re relying on the director saying, this is what I want you to see,” says Gemma.

“Whereas with VR, once you put that headset on, you can look around at every part of the space at any time. It’s like being in the theatre in real life.”

Smile returns to Dundee Rep from Saturday February 18  to Saturday March. 11. The Box Office VR experience will be available to purchase from Thursday February 23.

dundeerep.co.uk, www.boxofficevr.com

