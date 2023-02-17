Work by legendary Commando comics artist goes on show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An exhibition opening at the University of Dundee tomorrow is dedicated to one of DC Thomson’s best loved and longest serving comic artists.

Held in the Tower Building, Ian Kennedy – Celebrating a Comics Legend features work by a Dundonian that joined the publisher in 1949 and carried on creating images until he passed away last February, aged 89.

This show covers Ian’s output from the fifties to his final piece, with exhibits from his studio and DC Thomson’s archives, including initial pencil roughs and worked up drawings to show his methods.

Commando series

Having dreamt as a boy of becoming an RAF pilot, Ian was most closely associated with the combat-orientated Commando series, for which he devised some 1300 detailed covers.

During the eighties, Ian branched out into sci-fi via the relaunched Eagle and 2000AD publications.

In a statement, the curators say “Ian leaves behind a huge legacy that will continue to inspire comics fans for generations to come.

“We are delighted to present a major exhibition of his work with the support of Ian’s family and staff at DC Thomson.”

An event on March 3 features a guided tour by comics and animation lecturer Phillip Vaughan.

Ian Kennedy – Celebrating a Comics Legend, Lamb Gallery, Dundee, February 18 to May 6.