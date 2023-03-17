Niel Gow Festival in full swing this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Niel Gow Festival in full swing this weekend

By Andrew Welsh
March 17 2023, 8.45am
Patsy Reid and Alice Allen are among the hot tickets at this weekend's event.

One of Highland Perthshire’s prime cultural attractions, the annual Niel Gow Festival is set to warm the hearts of Scottish music aficionados this weekend.

The Dunkeld and Birnam-based extravaganza returned last year following a two-year absence and has a host of stellar performers lined up for its 18th edition opening tonight.

18th Century fiddler

Started in 2004 by fiddler Pete Clark to celebrate the life of 18th Century tunesmith Niel Gow – he was raised at Inver, a stone’s throw from Dunkeld – the festival has long nurtured homegrown talent in both the traditional and contemporary spheres.

A packed programme kicks off tonight, with fiddlers including Ryan Young, Liam Manion, Jake Paterson, Charlie Walden, Pete Clark and Cailean McKerron performing at Birnam Arts from 7pm.

Fiddle and bouzouki duo Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe and Daniel Quayle play the festival tomorrow.

Mr Clark is joined by pianist Muriel Johnstone for a recital at Little Dunkeld Kirk – Niel Gow is buried in its graveyard –  tomorrow at 10am.

That’s followed by a bumper afternoon concert at Birnam Arts starting at 2.30pm that features fiddle and Irish bouzouki duo Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe and Daniel Quayle plus pianist Suzanne Fivey with fiddler Rua MacMillan, as well as an array of invited musicians from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

A full programme

Festival regular and Capercaillie legend Charlie McKerron is top of the bill tomorrow evening alongside his Session A9 colleague Marc Clement.

Joining them at Birnam Arts will be upcoming fiddler Ryan Young and his multi-instrumentalist foil Owen Sinclair, along with an ensemble from the 1932-founded Dunkeld and District Strathspey and Reel Society, with Pete Clark conducting.

The festival’s closing day on Sunday has a Birnam Arts lunchtime set from former Glasgow Fiddle Workshop head honcho Iain Fraser, who’ll be performing music from his new album Kōterana from 12.30pm with such collaborators as Wendy Weatherby, Freya Rae and Sarah Wilson.

The statue of fiddler Niel Gow that stands at Birnam’s Perth Road.

A quick turnaround at the Station Road venue will see the festival draw to a close with its grand finale concert at 3pm, complete with turns from a host of big names.

With acclaimed ex-Breabach star Patsy Reid, cellist Alice Allen, Dunkeld-born fiddler Hannah Fisher, harpist Ciostaidh Beaton and youthful Celtic big band the Gordon Duncan Experience all taking part, the show has serious depth of quality.

Away from the main stages, the festival also offers a plethora of other related events this weekend, with Dunkeld watering holes the Royal Hotel, the British Legion clubrooms and the Taybank hosting evening music sessions tonight, tomorrow and on Sunday respectively.

Music workshops

For intermediate musicians there are workshops covering a range of instruments being led by some of the festival performers taking place tomorrow and Sunday from 10am through to 3.30pm. Bookings can be made via Birnam Arts.

Separately, outdoor types might fancy either of two guided walks in the programme. The first tomorrow takes in some of Birnam’s most notable trees, with Sunday’s outing heading along the banks of the River Braan to Niel Gow’s Cottage at Inver.

Dunkeld Community Archive at the town’s Cross is also staging an exhibition of items relating to Niel Gow to coincide with the festival, while for children there’s an introduction to trad music tomorrow morning at Birnam Arts followed by a class for pre-teen fiddlers.

Tickets for events March 17-19 at nielgowfestival.co.uk

