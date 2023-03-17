Foodie tour: 4 unique dining experiences in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On the hunt for unique dining experiences in Scotland? We’ve got you covered.

Sure, Scotland looks beautiful and the people are friendly! But as any foodie will tell you, the real highlight is the vast range of food and drink on offer.

Warming pies packed with comforting flavours, freshly grown vegetables to complement world-class cuts of meat, rich cheeses and cream to add a touch of luxury to even the simplest of dishes, tart berries with buttery pastries and sweet treats – Scotland’s natural larder allows for some mouth-watering delicacies.

So what’s the best way to try it all? A foodie tour! To help you plan your culinary adventures, here are four unique dining experiences in Scotland you need to try.

Unmissable and unique dining experiences across Scotland

1. Be among the first to try The Bothy St Andrews

Brand new restaurant The Bothy opens in St Andrews on Thursday 23 March and it’s the perfect place to enjoy a tasty, filling meal after a wander around the tourist hotspot.

While the St Andrews location is new, the team behind it have run restaurants in Glasgow for almost two decades. That means The Bothy St Andrews’ farmed and foraged menu is carefully crafted to suit varying tastes. The difficult part will be knowing what to order first!

Perhaps you’ll start with duck pate, served with a warming Cointreau and orange chutney and Barnett’s of Anstruther fresh bread. Then, move on to the mouth-watering loin of wild deer or go for something a bit lighter, like the Scottish seafood salad of smoked salmon, crabs and prawns finished with fennel and grapefruit.

Come dessert, you need to try The Bothy’s modern take on Cranachan with whisky-soaked raspberries.

You’ll find the fresh produce takes centre stage, no matter what you end up going for, with the restaurant sourcing from suppliers across the country.

And there’s a choice of Scottish whisky, gins and other locally distilled spirits for those who like a tipple with their meal!

Enjoy delicious food, delightful tipples and unique dining experiences in Scotland for less with a Locals Card. This free-to-sign up membership allows card holders to benefit from an ongoing 20% off their food bill, as well as other exclusive offers like £5 spritzers. For the first two weeks after opening on Thursday 23 March, you can get 30% off at The Bothy St Andrews by signing up to a Locals Card.

The Bothy St Andrews is in the former Dolls House Restaurant space on Church Square, book a table on 01334 477 422.

2. See where it all started at The Bothy Glasgow

The Bothy St Andrews is the younger sister of Glasgow foodie staple, The Bothy. It’s well worth a visit to this popular establishment if you’re in the capital – it’s been delighting customers in the west end for over 17 years. It’s even ranked amongst Glasgow’s top 100 restaurants!

Head down the charming cobbles of Ruthven Lane to find this little gem and get ready for a day or night of fine food and drink.

Unmissable menu options include the game terrine, pork belly with black pudding puree and heather honey parfait – or, ask the kilted servers for the daily special!

Also, if The Bothy Glasgow looks familiar, you may have seen it hitting headlines during Covid thanks to its viral ‘wee weddings’!

Book a table at The Bothy Glasgow and check it out in person for yourself!

3. Enjoy pub classics with a Scottish twist at Ghillie Dhu, Edinburgh

How does a former church converted into a restaurant and popular ceilidh spot sound for a unique dining experience in Scotland? That’s exactly what you’ll find at the Ghillie Dhu in Edinburgh. In fact, talking about unique, it once even hosted a naked ceilidh!

Don’t worry though, while the Ghillie Dhu is famous for its Burly Ceilidh Club and week-long Burns Night celebrations, most of the time it’s just a cracking bar and restaurant.

The menu is focused on pub classics with a Scottish twist, most notably in the ‘taste of Scotland’ sharer. It’s a great way to try some spectacular Scottish produce, including Ramsey’s haggis bon bons, venison sausage roll, Clava brie, Arran Kilbride cheddar and more.

Ghillie Dhu is also the place to watch the rugby action in Edinburgh, with sports fans making for a fun atmosphere if you happen to be there when a game is on.

Explore the Ghillie Dhu menu and start planning your order now.

4. Try the famous pies at converted church Oran Mor, Glasgow

Another converted church (this one with a ‘fallen halo’ light installation) and another unique dining experience in Scotland you don’t want to miss.

Food wise, Oran Mor in Glasgow is most famous for its pies, with filling options including steak and ale, chicken, ham and leek, mushroom and truffle or a weekly special. It’s A Play, A Pie & A Pint theatre events are well known throughout the country (and wider afield, too).

Also worth a try is the smoked haddock Scotch egg and the bar’s extensive collection of rare whiskies. These have been sourced from all over the world, but there’s a particular focus on whiskies from the Highlands.

And if you’re in the mood for a great Sunday roast, Oran Mor has you covered every week. You’ll have a choice of sizzling roast beef, glazed gammon, skin-on chicken or homemade nut roast, with all the trimmings and plenty of gravy.

Even the building itself is worth a visit! Oran Mor is covered in artwork by famed Scottish artist Alistair Gray, including the beautiful ceiling of the auditorium.

Check what’s on at Oran Mor and enjoy some delicious food and a fun adventure in Glasgow.