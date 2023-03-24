Indie musician Jill Lorean makes solo debut in Montrose

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Next Thursday, Montrose Playhouse welcomes indie musician Jill O’Sullivan for her debut gig in the Angus town.

As Jill Lorean, the Glasgow-based artist usually performs dramatic, folk-rock tinged tunes in a trio.

Stripped-down versions

Here, though, she is set to play solo, bringing stripped-down versions of tracks from last year’s debut album This Rock while road-testing potential songs for her forthcoming follow-up.

Jill predicts her current material should be just as deep.

“I always try to write simple, happy songs but the darkness always creeps in,” she admits.

“Lately I’ve been thinking a lot about why I believe music and art are important, not only for myself but also in terms of society at large.

“Playing solo is also a good way for me to try out new songs. Some musicians hold all their cards close to their chests, but I like to let it all out and share my ideas as they are tumbling out of my brain.”

Previously singer in indie-folk outfit Sparrow and The Workshop, Jill has also filled in for Roddy Hart on BBC Scotland.

Supporting her is fellow Glaswegian Kim Grant, aka Raveloe, whose PJ Harvey-inspired tunes have seen her picked to attend this year’s SXSW music industry showcase in Austin, Texas.

Montrose Playhouse, March 30, https://montroseplayhouse.brownpapertickets.com/