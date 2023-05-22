REVIEW: ‘A lot of the time I hate doing this’ and more brutal honesty from Lewis Capaldi at intimate Dundee gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: ‘A lot of the time I hate doing this’ and more brutal honesty from Lewis Capaldi at intimate Dundee gig

The Somebody You Loved singer appeared at Fat Sam's last weekend.

Lewis Capaldi in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi cracked jokes at Fat Sam's. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By David Pollock

“If you love what you do you’ll never work a day in your life?” said Lewis Capaldi at the second of two intimate shows at Dundee’s Fat Sam’s on Saturday.

“**** off. A lot of the time I hate doing this, no-one’s job is fun all the time… but if you want the rainbow, you’ve got to put up with the rain.”

Bathgate’s finest was speaking the day after his bound for glory second album Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent was unleashed.

Part of a nationwide album launch tour, with the Dundee leg organised by Assai Records, this show would have disappointed no-one.

The crowd at Lewis Capaldi's intimate gig in Dundee.
The crowd listen and laugh during the Q&A, Saturday May 20 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

In 45 minutes, BBC Radio 6 Music’s Matt Everitt led the mercurial joker with a fallen angel’s voice through a brief Q&A, the several-hundred strong audience were invited to ask questions and then he finished with four acoustic songs.

There were audience requests to sign things, pose for pictures and even climb into the crowd to hug an elderly fan, but amid it all we learned much, including about his writing method: “I get up at the crack of noon, watch TV, then start bashing away at the guitar or piano. I think ‘it’s a bit ****, I bet this never happens to Bono,’ then something happens.”

Lewis Capaldi answers questions during the Q&amp;A.
Lewis Capaldi answers questions during the Q&A. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Capaldi’s dream duet would be with Paul McCartney, “but he doesn’t know I exist,” he’s friendly with Noel Gallagher, but “you can’t dish out **** for twenty years and not take some in return,” and he was summoned to meet Liam Gallagher at Glastonbury, to be told “I love how you wind our kid up.”

His songs of the moment are Bones by Radiohead, Daylight by David Kushner and Delicate by Damien Rice.

He signed off with electrifying versions of The Pretender, Haven’t You Ever Been in Love Before? And Wish You the Best, complete with audience singalong, before the crowd were invited to choose between Somebody You Loved and Before You Go as a sign-off – they went for the latter.

Lewis Capaldi will play the Radio 1 Big Weekend in Dundee this weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]