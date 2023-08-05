Dundee’s own ‘Brothers Grimm’ Jack and Fin taking original musical to the Fringe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s own ‘Brothers Grimm’ Jack and Fin taking original musical to the Fringe

Speak Easy Circus frontman Jack Avison teamed up with his playwright brother Finlay to create the new show.

Finlay and Jack Avison co-created a musical based on the Grimm fairytale Godfather Death. Image: The Avison Brothers.
By Rebecca Baird

A pair of Dundee brothers have put their blood, sweat and savings into a producing a brand new original musical based on a very old story.

Godfather Death by Jack and Finlay Avison, which will make its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe this weekend, takes inspiration from the Brothers Grimm fairytale of the same name.

In the story, a physician makes a deal with his godfather, Death. Death promises him that he will make him famous, and gives him a magic herb that will cure any sickness.

The catch? If Death appears at the feet of the patient, the physician must give up that person to his godfather, and allow him to take them without question.

This works for a while – but then the physician gets greedy. He tried to cheat Death, with disastrous consequences.

And though the spooky tale may not scream song and dance, Jack, 29, explains that the “big themes” of life and death make it natural musical fodder.

Fin ‘immediately saw a musical in his head’

“Musicals seem to thrive off big feelings and big emotions. Sometimes they can be a little cheesy, but it can be good,” says the musician, known to some as the frontman of Glasgow-based indie-funk outfit Speak Easy Circus.

“It’s like the music has enough gravitas to hold these big subjects.”

The brainchild of 25-year-old playwright and director Finlay, Godfather Death became a family affair when Jack received an unexpected call from his wee brother, who “read the fairytale and immediately saw a musical in his head”.

“My younger brother was always involved in musicals and plays,” Jack smiles as he recalls growing up with Finlay in Dundee’s West End, where they both attended Harris Academy.

Finlay Avison, right, has always been interesting in performing, lending his juggling skills to the Monifieth Medieval Fair back in 2018.

“He ended up going to York University to study playwrighting. One day he phoned me up and was like: ‘I’ve been trying to find musicians in York to do this project, but then I remembered you’re a musician – do you want to do it?’”

Though he had “never thought about doing a musical before”, Jack threw himself into the project heart first.

“As soon as I heard it, I thought: That is a great story, I can really see it working.

“From then, we had that dynamic where I was working on the songs and the music side of things, and Fin was writing the scripts.”

Sweeney Todd and Heathers were inspirations

To help him get into the “musical mindset”, Finlay created a playlist for Jack featuring soundtracks to contemporary musicals such as Sweeney Todd, Heathers and Hamilton.

“The original fairytales are actually quite brutal, some of them,” explains Jack. “So the tone of the show was really important for us to get right, because we really wanted it to have this black comedy type of feel.”

However, he assures any musical theatre buffs that the staples of a traditional musical remain.

“We have a really big end number, where I was basically just trying to write the biggest, most musically-est ending to a show that I could think of,” he laughs.

The Godfather Death cast gearing up for the Fringe as they rehearse the original musical. Image: Jack Avison.

And although Finlay was the creative vision behind the project, it was Jack who thrust things forward by signing them up for this year’s Fringe – before they had a cast, or songs, or even a finished script.

“Last year, I was through at the Fringe playing shows with Speak Easy Circus, and Fin had graduated,” he explains.

“And I was like: Right, we’re going to do the Fringe next year. Let’s make that commitment, and trust we’ll figure it out.”

Brothers self-funded passion project

They spent the next year (and their combined savings) writing, producing, casting and perfecting the four-person show, which will feature an all-Scottish cast.

Jack recalls editing the show with his brother in their parents’ back garden, and admits when it comes to financing the play, the only backers they had were one another.

“The main point of doing the show was to get as many people as possible to see it,” he says candidly.

The Godfather Death poster showcasing the new musical ahead of the Fringe. Image: Jack Avison.

“We made a decision early on that it was a project we’re really passionate about and something we really wanted to do, so we decided we were going to go into our savings, fund it from those, and then basically not try and recoup them.

“The show is going to be part of the free Fringe, and there’ll be a bit to give donations, so those will just be split between everybody that’s in the show.”

Playwright Fin defying expectations

For theatre novice Jack, staging a self-produced musical is a big risk – and it’s as nerve-wracking as it is exciting.

But his pride in his brother and their achievement together outshines any nerves.

“Fin’s autistic, and he’s ended up getting himself to university, and getting a degree, which I think some people – even his teachers – would have said wasn’t possible,” he says.

“It does feel like even just getting to this stage has been a really big deal and it’s something we’re really proud of achieving.”

Godfather Death by The Avison Brothers will be showing for free at the Edinburgh Fringe on various dates until August 19 2023. For tickets and more information, see the festival’s website.

