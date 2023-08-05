Perthshire clan chief’s appointment attracts global interest after 340 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire clan chief’s appointment attracts global interest after 340 years

The installation of Mike Buchanan as chief of the Clan Buchanan is central to new BBC Scotland documentary Meet the Clan

By Michael Alexander
The Buchanan family are based in Perthshire. Image: BBC Scotland
The Buchanan family are based in Perthshire. Image: BBC Scotland

The installation of a Perthshire clan chief after more than 340 years is “strange, exciting and really meaningful”, according to his wife.

Lady Paula Buchanan told The Courier that she hoped the installation of her husband Mike Buchanan as Buchanan clan chief would be “beneficial to lots of people around the world now and in the future”.

After more than 300 years without a chief, Clan Buchanan recently installed a new one.

Story told in BBC Scotland documentary

New chief Mike Buchanan, having been approved by the Lord Lyon, was duly installed in an elaborate ceremony in Perthshire.

The story is being told in a new BBC Scotland documentary, Meet the Clan, which airs on Tuesday August 8.

Mike Buchanan is now chief of the Clan Buchanan

The programme follows the events leading up to the ceremony, at his family’s castle home.

It was attended by Buchanan descendants from countries across the world and featured a stone ‘throne’, coronet, and swords – all specially commissioned for the event – a pipers’ procession and a medieval-style fanfare.

As well as documenting the investiture, the new documentary, produced by True TV for BBC Scotland, follows the new chief in the period running up to the ceremony, meeting members of the clan diaspora.

It also reveals how Scottish clan heritage is attracting adherents from across the globe – sometimes with a bit of a mix of historical fact and fiction.

Scene from the ceremony, including Pedro Buchanan from Mexico City. mage: BBC Scotland

It explores how in Mexico City, clan descendant Pedro Buchanan has created a new brand of drink in honour of his Scottish heritage and tartan-mad enthusiasts are seen hailing ‘The Buchanan’ at Highland Games, packed with celebrating Americans, in New Hampshire.

Trans-Atlantic appeal

As Mike himself says in the documentary: “British, Scottish people don’t’ get terribly excited by it.

But Americans are absolutely mad about it!”

The programme features Highland Games in Scotland at Balloch as well as their grand counterparts in the US.

But it also goes behind the scenes at the family’s castle on the Cambusmore Estate, in Perthshire, as Mike’s wife Lady Paula delves into the family history to create the framework for the event.

Lady Paula Buchanan. Image: BBC Scotland

With elements from the past, blended with some more modern innovations – including an updating of the family tartan shot through with pink, created by the couple’s daughter Lucy working with a local company – the Buchanans believe they may have produced a template for other clan chief inaugurations.

The fun ‘fly on the wall’ documentary shows not quite everything ran to plan, and the Scottish weather remained true to its tradition of being very variable.

Lady Paula added: “We only live once and for a short time so what we are doing now will hopefully kind of be beneficial to lots of people around the world now but also in the future. It means an awful lot.”

How to see the programme and read more

A full interview with Lady Paula Buchanan and Mexico City-based Pedro Buchanan will feature in a future edition of The Courier’s Weekend magazine.

Meet the Clan (Ep 1/1) airs on the BBC Scotland channel, Tuesday August 8, 10pm to 11pm.

More from Perth & Kinross

One of the unauthorised structures in the River Tay at Grandtully.
Rogue concrete rocks 'will be removed' from canoeists' Perthshire training area on River Tay
View of Glenfarg water treatment works.
Traffic fears over Scottish Water expansion plans at Glenfarg
The A9 between Bankfoot and Birnam.
A9 reopens northbound following vehicle fire near Bankfoot
Cyclists set off for the 2023 Gran Fondo race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Drone footage and pictures as UCI World Championship Gran Fondo races through Perthshire
Sky Sports host Eilidh Barbour.
Eilidh Barbour interview: Perthshire host on fronting Sky coverage, football awards row and newfound…
Rory Stewart presents RSGS Fellowship to Laura Cook. Image: RSGS
Rory Stewart talks about Afghanistan adventures at RSGS in Perth
Two UCI branded vehicles with parking tickets on Mill Street, Perth
Gran Fondo: Council's parking warning after UCI vehicles receive tickets in Perth
Arbroath woman bomb threats
Crack dealer: Perth man caught with heroin bum stash during strip search
The dispute happened at Andrew Heiton Court, the old Caledonian Road school building that was converted into flats in 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth man who bludgeoned noisy neighbour spared jail ‘by narrowest of margins’
Darryn Calder was found guilty of assaulting two men at the Loft Nightclub. Image: Twitter.
Perjury probe after Perth man lies in court about nightclub attack

Conversation