Perthshire clan chief’s appointment attracts global interest after 340 years

The installation of a Perthshire clan chief after more than 340 years is “strange, exciting and really meaningful”, according to his wife.

Lady Paula Buchanan told The Courier that she hoped the installation of her husband Mike Buchanan as Buchanan clan chief would be “beneficial to lots of people around the world now and in the future”.

After more than 300 years without a chief, Clan Buchanan recently installed a new one.

Story told in BBC Scotland documentary

New chief Mike Buchanan, having been approved by the Lord Lyon, was duly installed in an elaborate ceremony in Perthshire.

The story is being told in a new BBC Scotland documentary, Meet the Clan, which airs on Tuesday August 8.

The programme follows the events leading up to the ceremony, at his family’s castle home.

It was attended by Buchanan descendants from countries across the world and featured a stone ‘throne’, coronet, and swords – all specially commissioned for the event – a pipers’ procession and a medieval-style fanfare.

As well as documenting the investiture, the new documentary, produced by True TV for BBC Scotland, follows the new chief in the period running up to the ceremony, meeting members of the clan diaspora.

It also reveals how Scottish clan heritage is attracting adherents from across the globe – sometimes with a bit of a mix of historical fact and fiction.

It explores how in Mexico City, clan descendant Pedro Buchanan has created a new brand of drink in honour of his Scottish heritage and tartan-mad enthusiasts are seen hailing ‘The Buchanan’ at Highland Games, packed with celebrating Americans, in New Hampshire.

Trans-Atlantic appeal

As Mike himself says in the documentary: “British, Scottish people don’t’ get terribly excited by it.

But Americans are absolutely mad about it!”

The programme features Highland Games in Scotland at Balloch as well as their grand counterparts in the US.

But it also goes behind the scenes at the family’s castle on the Cambusmore Estate, in Perthshire, as Mike’s wife Lady Paula delves into the family history to create the framework for the event.

With elements from the past, blended with some more modern innovations – including an updating of the family tartan shot through with pink, created by the couple’s daughter Lucy working with a local company – the Buchanans believe they may have produced a template for other clan chief inaugurations.

The fun ‘fly on the wall’ documentary shows not quite everything ran to plan, and the Scottish weather remained true to its tradition of being very variable.

Lady Paula added: “We only live once and for a short time so what we are doing now will hopefully kind of be beneficial to lots of people around the world now but also in the future. It means an awful lot.”

How to see the programme and read more

A full interview with Lady Paula Buchanan and Mexico City-based Pedro Buchanan will feature in a future edition of The Courier’s Weekend magazine.

Meet the Clan (Ep 1/1) airs on the BBC Scotland channel, Tuesday August 8, 10pm to 11pm.