Fife artist unveils hometown mural after brightening up Dundee and Beirut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Fife artist unveils hometown mural after brightening up Dundee and Beirut

The illustrator has added a new mural in Kirkcaldy's Adam Smith Theatre to her growing portfolio, including creations in Stobswell and Beirut in Lebanon.

Lauren Morsley was commissioned to paint a mural in the Adam Smith Theatre, where she played clarinet growing up. Image: Lauren Morsley.
Lauren Morsley was commissioned to paint a mural in the Adam Smith Theatre, where she played clarinet growing up. Image: Lauren Morsley.
By Rebecca Baird

It all might have ended with the papier mache jellyfish.

Picture the scene – Fife in the late noughties, a young schoolgirl by the name of Lauren Morsley carries in her latest giant craft project, proud as punch.

Teachers watch on as lovingly-trimmed tentacles trail along the lino, dwarfing the little budding artist.

Before the story starts, we know it how it’ll end.

Tragedy.

“It broke in half,” nods Lauren, now 27, feigning tears over a Zoom call. “I was very, very sad. My teacher chucked half of it in the bin without even telling me!”

But rather than defeat her, this heinous arts and crafts bloodbath only served to teach Lauren, now a full-time artist, her first hard lesson about the life of a creative.

“You can’t really be precious with your art,” she reflects. “What happens, happens. You just need to make the next thing.”

stobswell mural
Lauren next to her creation in Stobswell, Dundee. Image: Supplied.

It’s a lesson that’s stood illustrator and printmaker Lauren in good stead through her time at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design (DJCAD) and beyond, as she’s built up her design career from her home studio in Kirkcaldy.

“I had a piece in an exhibition before where people got very drunk and fell into it, and completely broke it!” laughs Lauren, who graduated from the Dundee art school in 2018. “But other than that, I’ve been quite lucky.”

‘You’ve painted a photo of my ex-wife!’

Indeed, as the brains (and brushes) behind one of the well-known Stobswell gable end murals in Dundee, as well as murals in Beirut and now her hometown of Kirkcaldy, Lauren has had to make peace with the idea that her work won’t all be pristinely preserved.

“The murals haven’t been tagged (graffitied) or anything yet, and I know some people have had experiences with that,” she explains. “I’ve been fine so far – fingers crossed.”

Lauren, centre, designed her ‘Daytrippers’ beach towel as part of a V&A Dundee project. Image: Julie Howden.

But for Lauren, whose clients have included V&A Dundee and cult arts magazine The Skinny, the public aspect of mural work is part of what makes it so special.

“Murals, especially outdoor ones where you have the public coming up and speaking to you, are always really interesting and really fun,” she adds.

“On the Dundee mural, I had this little snake, and this guy comes up to me, and he’s like: ‘Oh, you’ve painted a photo of my ex-wife!’

stobswell mural
The Craigie Street mural created by Lauren Morsley and Open/Close Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

“Because it was a sheltered housing complex, all the residents were really keen to see it developing, and they took that ownership of it, which was really nice.”

It was this bold, colourful Stobswell mural which caught the attention of Beirut organisation Art of Change, and saw Lauren flying solo for the first time in her life to work in the Lebanese capital in 2022.

“I was so out of my depth,” admits Lauren. “I’ve done a lot of travelling but I’d always been with people. So that was first time in another country on my own, not knowing anyone.”

Fife illustrator Lauren Morsley in Beirut painting a mural for the Art of Change exchange project, 2022. Image: Lauren Morsley.

However, hosted by Art of Change founder Iman Assaf, Lauren collaborated with graphic designer Samer B Saleh to create a 30ft mural around the theme of female empowerment and women in tech.

“It was a really unique and challenging project, because we had to design it remotely, before I went out,” reveals Lauren.

“We did it over the phone instead of in person. We’d never met before, so it had all sorts of challenges. It was completely different to how I was used to working on my own.

Lauren concentrated on illustration while her collaborator Samer focused on the Arabic text. Image: Lauren Morsley.

“Samer specialises in calligraphy and Arabic text, and the rules are very different when it comes to Arabic writing – there’s a lot more you have to consider in terms of the readability.

“So it was cool to learn from someone who’s so talented with it.”

‘I’ve left a mark here in Kirkcaldy’

But even though her career has taken her across the globe, it’s the works closer to home which are closest to Lauren’s heart.

Just last month, the Adam Smith Theatre in her Fife hometown unveiled a new mural of hers, and former Balwearie pupil Lauren couldn’t be more proud – especially since she has her own personal connection to the theatre.

Lauren’s painting for the Adam Smith Theatre felt extra special. Image: Lauren Morsley.

“I didn’t expect to ever do a mural in my hometown,” she gushes. “Especially with smaller towns, there’s often not enough funding, especially in the arts. So it was really cool to see that the Adam Smith has had investment put back into it.

“I used to take part in the Fife Music Festival there with my school wind band and play clarinet and sing in the choir.

“So when it was finished, me and my dad went in and saw it, and had a coffee in their new café.

“It’s just really nice to be able to say I’ve left a mark here in Kirkcaldy.”

Frightened Rabbit merch was ‘crazy’ commission

And that’s not the only “full circle” moment for Lauren, who was shocked to receive a commission from one of her favourite bands lands year – fellow Fifers, Frightened Rabbit.

“It just popped into my emails one day,” she says incredulously. “This woman from Warner Music followed me on Instagram, and she commissioned me to design a T-shirt for their merch!”

For longtime fan Lauren, the job was a dream come true.

Lauren Morsley was called upon to design a T-shirt for Frightened Rabbit’s merchandise line. Image: Lauren Morsley.

“They were supporting Snow Patrol at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow in 2010 – that was my first gig!” she recalls.

“I must have been 14. My mum took me and my friend. So it’s that crazy, full-circle moment, just like the Adam Smith mural was. It was very cool.

“And the band reached out on Instagram when it was launching – I got a really lovely message saying ‘thank you’ and how much they loved it. That was really nice.”

Her career’s certainly had its highs – literally, she’s been 26ft up on scaffolding – but Lauren’s had her share of obstacles too, beyond one dead papier mache invertebrate and the “body breaking” muscle aches that come on day four of mural painting.

A sunny (and warm) painting session in Beirut. Image: Lauren Morsley.

Trying to build a freelance portfolio as a new graduate while holding down a retail job to pay the bills left Lauren on constant “work mode”.

And even though she’s been full-time freelance for almost three years now, she admits that she finds the work-life balance to be her biggest challenge.

Double-edged sword of freelance life

“When you’re freelance, it’s quite intense trying to balance it all,” she explains. “I don’t make it easier for myself, mind you, because there’s so much I want to do.

“I do my commission work, which is the main part of my job, but I also sell my own work – I’ve got over 20 stockists in America and a whole bunch here and few in Europe. So it’s about juggling everything together and still keeping it running.

Lauren’s come a long way from her DJCAD degree show days (2018). Image: Lauren Morsley.

“I feel lucky enough, I’m at a point now where I’m getting work in, but you’ve always got that fear that tomorrow, that’s going to stop.”

And despite the fact she doesn’t endorse artists “doing work for free”, Lauren admits that seeking out casual collaborations with charities, such as creating a line of Christmas cards for Fife Women’s Aid, was a key way to gain experience while starting out her career.

“I don’t like the idea of doing work for free, I don’t think it’s something that should be encouraged in the creative industries,” she says firmly. “But this project was one that really helped boost my portfolio.

Lauren (1st place) and pal Ruth Mae (runner up) won in the Illustration Category of the Batsford Prize.

“You get some experience working with someone and because it’s for a charity, it’s different to just doing work for free. Projects like that are what helped set me up to eventually go full time.”

Affordable creative spaces in short supply

And as an independent artist working from home, affordable studio space is Lauren’s next dream – one which is no doubt shared by many local creatives.

“Not having a dedicated space at the moment is really difficult, and I know that there’s shortages of affordable creative spaces across Scotland,” she notes.

“When you’re working where you’re sleeping, your brain is always on work mode – or mine is, anyway.”

Lauren Morsley in her home studio – which is also her bedroom, due to a lack of affordable creative spaces. Image: Lauren Morsley.

However, with “very arty” parents and the support of her former art teacher Miss Taylor behind her, Lauren feels well-placed to keep expanding her colourful, creative world of long-limbed characters and cute critters – which she imagines “all exist in one universe”.

“I feel like the colours and the bold shapes are my strong points, so that’s what I like to put throughout. I’m really drawn to bright colours. Colour in general is so effective on people’s mood and how they interact with the world,” she observes.

“I do a lot of characters and exaggerated arms and that kind of stuff. That, alongside the colours, encourages a sense of imagination and takes everyone back to when they were younger, and how we all saw the world.

“I feel like people kind of lose that as they get older, so I like to create that nostalgia.”

More from Entertainment

Joe Lycett takes on water companies amid UK sewage crisis for TV special (Matt Crossick/PA)
Joe Lycett takes on water companies amid UK sewage crisis for TV special
Lauren Morsley was commissioned to paint a mural in the Adam Smith Theatre, where she played clarinet growing up. Image: Lauren Morsley.
8 hilarious and heartwarming times Dundee went viral
Lauren Morsley was commissioned to paint a mural in the Adam Smith Theatre, where she played clarinet growing up. Image: Lauren Morsley.
Scots language: Should the 'mither tongue' be promoted and protected?
2
Lauren Morsley was commissioned to paint a mural in the Adam Smith Theatre, where she played clarinet growing up. Image: Lauren Morsley.
Cammy Barnes: Fife’s ‘singing barber’ grafts to give his family the best life
Lauren Morsley was commissioned to paint a mural in the Adam Smith Theatre, where she played clarinet growing up. Image: Lauren Morsley.
Big Interview: Why former Beta Band star Steve Mason wants to return to Fife…
Tiffany Haddish released after ‘driving under the influence’ arrest (Anthony Behar/PA)
Tiffany Haddish released after ‘driving under the influence’ arrest
Nella Rose considers quitting I’m A Celebrity following row with Fred Sirieix (ITV)
Nella Rose exits early from I’m A Celebrity trial after battling jungle critters
Jamie Lynn Spears (ITV/PA)
Jamie Lynn Spears discusses ‘iconic’ Britney and Madonna VMA kiss on IAC
David Bowie (Yui Mok/PA)
David Bowie’s handwritten lyric sheet could fetch £100,000 at auction
Madness (Official Charts/PA)
Madness score first number one studio album with latest release

Conversation