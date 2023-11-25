A92 closed at Redhouse roundabout in Fife after crash between van and bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

A92 closed at Redhouse roundabout in Fife after crash between van and bus

The crash happened just after 10am

By Lindsey Hamilton
A92 RTC
Traffic is building at the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

The A92 is closed in both directions at the Redhouse roundabout near Kirkcaldy in Fife after a crash involving a bus and a van.

The incident happened just after 10am.

There is no information so far regarding casualties.

The road remains closed and traffic is said to be building.

A92 remains closed

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.05am on Saturday police were called to a road crash involving a van and bus on the A92, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers are in attendance and the road is closed while the vehicles are recovered.”

Traffic Scotland report that the road is currently closed in both directions.

Commenting on X, formerly Twitter they say: “A92 westbound, Redhouse roundabout is closed due to a collision, please allow extra time for travel.”

Speaking on social media eye-witnesses report seeing emergency vehicles, including police and ambulance at the scene.

There are unconfirmed reports that a bus and a van are involved.

MORE FOLLOWS

More from Fife

Taylor Dyson rehearsing for 'Ane City' which was presented in Dundonian Scots. Image: Taylor Dyson
Scots language: Should the 'mither tongue' be promoted and protected?
2
Cammy Barnes with daughter Bonnie. Image: Cammy Barnes
Cammy Barnes: Fife’s ‘singing barber’ grafts to give his family the best life
Steve Mason. Image: Tom Marshak
Big Interview: Why former Beta Band star Steve Mason wants to return to Fife…
Demolition has started on the Francis Street flats in Lochgelly.
Watch as fire-damaged Lochgelly flats torn down with family belongings still inside
The Doubledykes crossing campaign gathers pace
No chance of reinstating Doubledykes railway crossing in Fife, councillors told
Kenneth Grindlay.
Dunfermline pest who flashed women and 12-year-old child gets curfew
Cult Fitness will open in Buckhaven next summer. Image: Aimee Crombie
Fife couple reveal 'dream' plans for women-only gym in Buckhaven
The accident happened at the Kettle Produce plant at Orkie Farm, Freuchie. Image: Google.
Fife vegetable firm fined £360k after worker dragged into carrot machine
Paul Weller is heading for Dunfermline. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Jam legend Paul Weller to play Dunfermline show
Kirkcaldy Indoor Market closing down
Kirkcaldy Indoor Market to close after nearly 35 years