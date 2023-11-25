A92 closed at Redhouse roundabout in Fife after crash between van and bus

The A92 is closed in both directions at the Redhouse roundabout near Kirkcaldy in Fife after a crash involving a bus and a van.

The incident happened just after 10am.

There is no information so far regarding casualties.

The road remains closed and traffic is said to be building.

A92 remains closed

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.05am on Saturday police were called to a road crash involving a van and bus on the A92, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers are in attendance and the road is closed while the vehicles are recovered.”

Traffic Scotland report that the road is currently closed in both directions.

Commenting on X, formerly Twitter they say: “A92 westbound, Redhouse roundabout is closed due to a collision, please allow extra time for travel.”

Speaking on social media eye-witnesses report seeing emergency vehicles, including police and ambulance at the scene.

There are unconfirmed reports that a bus and a van are involved.

MORE FOLLOWS