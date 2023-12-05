REVIEW: Arab Strap bring ‘compelling’ performance to ‘swish’ V&A Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Arab Strap bring ‘compelling’ performance to ‘swish’ V&A Dundee

The gloomy twosome made the most of the atmospheric space, writes David Pollock.

Arab Strap played at the waterfront museum last night. Image: Kat Gollock.
Arab Strap played at the waterfront museum last night. Image: Kat Gollock.
By David Pollock

“It’s a bit ****ing swish this, isn’t it?” asked Aidan Moffat, Scotland’s Leonard Cohen, a compellingly gloomy lyrical poet, as he looked around the venue.

“We’ll do our best to bring the tone down.”

Later on this first night of Arab Strap’s new tour, he mentioned two gigs held in the main hall of V&A Dundee before – one by Andrew Wasylyk and the other cringeworthily rapped by Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in Succession.

“I look more like Brian Cox,” laughed the white-bearded Moffat. “I should have learned the rap. I’ve let you down.”

Congratulations to Glasgow-based promoter 432 for taking a chance on the V&A, because it felt atmospheric and sounded perfect. More gigs definitely need to happen here.

 Arab Strap: Aidan Moffat (left) and Malcolm Middleton. Image: Kat Gollock. 

Moffat and Malcolm Middleton, his partner in Arab Strap, are touring their second album Philophobia (or “my diary”, as Moffat described its revealing content) in its entirety to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

It remains a painfully frank and darkly humorous piece of work, with Moffat’s lyrics concerned mainly with sex and the many ways in which he and his partners are going to let one another down.

Here it sounded sparse and affecting, with Middleton’s distinctive, emotive guitar the main accompaniment to gruff Arab Strap favourites including Packs Of Three and New Birds.

Moffat introduced an ambling drum machine pulse on Here We Go and church-like sampled chimes to The Night Before the Funeral.

The band were celebrating 25 years of their sophomore record Philophobia. Image: Kat Gollock.

He described I Would’ve Liked Me a Lot Last Night as being in tribute to his worst hangover ever and noted that his doomy predictions for the romance described in The First Time You’re Unfaithful all came true.

The encore contained a couple of old songs in Girls of Summer and The Shy Retirer, but it was the new music – The Turning of Our Bones, Bluebird and Fable of the Urban Fox – which really leapt out. Symphonic, rhythmic, telling new kinds of stories, they sounded fresh and immediate.

“A very quiet celebration,” was how Moffat described the show. “An exorcism, a purge, a way to say goodbye to the old Arab Strap.”

Not goodbye to the new Arab Strap though, we hope, because they’re still very compelling originals.

More from Entertainment

Stall set out at an indoor Christmas market
6 Fife Christmas markets to make your season go with a bang
Tyra Banks turns 50: ‘So many fear getting older but my mind is fiercer than ever’ (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Tyra Banks turns 50: So many fear getting older but my mind is fiercer…
Robbie Williams will headline BST Hyde Park festival in 2024 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Robbie Williams will return to BST Hyde Park to headline next summer
Nella Rose has been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV)
Nella Rose becomes second contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity
Darius Rucker attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Hootie & The Blowfish singer Darius Rucker thanks band in Walk of Fame ceremony
First-look images released by Netflix, from part two of the final season of the glossy royal show (Netflix/PA)
#TheCrown generates more than six billion views on TikTok
Nigel Harman has had to drop out of Strictly Come Dancing (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)
Nigel Harman ‘still in pain’ after rib injury forces him to quit Strictly
Kasabian said fans can enjoy Leicester becoming ‘the centre of the world’ when they return to their hometown (PA)
Kasabian: Leicester will become centre of the world when we play hometown show
Morning Live presenters Michelle Ackerley, Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton (BBC)
Helen Skelton ‘so excited’ to become permanent presenter on Morning Live
The freeze on the BBC licence fee is due to come to an end in April (Lucy North/PA)
BBC licence fee – what happens next?

Conversation