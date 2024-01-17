Perth’s ‘long distance’ jazz duo reuniting for gig in city’s theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Perth’s ‘long distance’ jazz duo reuniting for gig in city’s theatre

Cassani/Campbell started when two bored musicians met at a park bench during lockdown.

Roberto Cassani, left, and Fraser Campbell started making music on a park bench in Perth.
Roberto Cassani, left, and Fraser Campbell started making music on a park bench in Perth. Image: Perth Theatre and Concert Hall.
By Rebecca Baird

For most bands, living on opposite sides of the world would be a nail in the coffin of a shared musical career.

But being unable to practice together is no problem for Perth duo Cassani/Campbell – an improvisational jazz outfit whose debut album was recorded in a single afternoon.

Made up of Perth-born, New York-based saxophonist Fraser Campbell and Italian double bass player Roberto Cassani, who has lived in Perth for 20 years, Cassani/Campbell are a band who like to make it up as they go.

But they pinpoint the beginning of their story to either end of a bench on the North Inch, during the quietest part of lockdown.

Fraser had flown home to be with his family during the pandemic, while Roberto was “stuck in the house with nothing to do”.

Having been introduced once before by mutual musical friend Bruce Michie, the pair decided to meet up for a ‘socially-distanced’ jam on either end of the park bench – with Roberto lugging his double bass out for the occasion.

“It’s probably less poetic than what it sounds,” smiles Roberto, 48. “We used to just meet up and sit on a bench and play jazz. We weren’t busking or anything – in fact, when people wanted to give us money we were saying ‘no’.

Fraser Campbell and Roberto Cassani playing socially distanced jazz on the North Inch, Perth, during lockdown.
Fraser Campbell and Roberto Cassani playing socially distanced jazz on the North Inch, Perth, during lockdown. Image: Supplied.

“But it was good fun, so we did that for the summer. I was taking my double-bass along,” continues the father-of-one, who lives in Scone with his wife and 11-year-old daughter.

“I used to take a ‘little’ one – which is still gigantic, but not as big as my gigging bass!”

An album in a day

Both lifelong musicians, Roberto and Fraser found it easy to improvise and play off one another’s skilled handling of their respective instruments, combining jazz influences, bossanova and spoken word in their tunes.

Initially self-taught back in Italy, Roberto eventually honed his skills under the legendary Danny Thompson, while Fraser’s talent was spotted early during his Fair City upbringing, and he landed a scholarship to study music at Berklee in Boston.

And when the pair got into a recording studio together – the picturesque Tpot studio in Kinross – they recorded what would become their entire first album in one fun-filled afternoon.

Roberto Cassani in Scone with his double-bass. Image: DC Thomson.

“We just went there and played for an afternoon, improvised everything,” explains Roberto.

“Then we went away and we listened back to it. It sounded kind of different, so we approached one record company in NY called Sunnyside records.

“And quite surprisingly they got back immediately saying that they wanted to put the record out on their label!”

Their debut album, poet / shuts / clock is named after the geolocation tag of the bench on the North Inch where they initially met to practice.

But shortly after its release, Fraser returned to New York, making Cassani/Campbell gigs impossible for this once socially-distanced, now long-distance band.

No practice? No problem for professional improvisors

Still, their love of playing together persevered, and when Fraser returned to visit his relatives again in 2023, he and Roberto got together with fellow musicians Ross Ainslie (whistles), Graeme Stephen (guitar) and Doug Hough (drums) for a jam.

And in another afternoon, they knocked out another album – Care (Very Much), out from Friday January 19.

“Again we didn’t practice, didn’t rehearse – in fact, I had never met some of them!” laugh Roberto.

“I knew Ross, we had played together a wee bit – but I had never met Graham and Doug. But we just started playing and it was great, we loved it.

Ross Ainslie will join Cassani/Campbell on stage.
Ross Ainslie will join Cassani/Campbell on stage. Image: DC Thomson.

“So we made another album in an afternoon.”

Now, the geographically scattered five-piece outfit are coming together for a mini-tour, and stopping at Perth Theatre’s Joan Knight Studio for an evening of “joyful” entertainment.

And due to the improvised nature of their music, Roberto isn’t worried in the slightest about how little time they’ve had to practice.

“There’s no real great point in us doing any preparation because most of the music is improvised music,” he says, and insists there’s no nervousness around their lack of a traditional ‘set list’.

“It’s actually the opposite,” he explains.

“It feels like a natural progression for somebody who has played music their whole life. We all have played music that you read and play and it’s just as it’s written by other people. But then you just develop a willingness to play in the moment, because it’s the only way to completely express yourself.

“Obviously, there are parts of the tunes that are written so that they make sense and it’s not a complete cacophony,” he adds.

“But there are massive parts of the tunes that are left to our imagination.”

Cassani/Campbell with Ross Ainslie, Doug Hough and Graeme Stephen will play at Perth Theatre’s Joan Knight Studio on Friday January 19 at 8pm. 

More from Entertainment

Julia Hartley-Brewer’s TV show has attracted almost 17,000 complaints (Lia Toby/PA)
Hartley-Brewer TV show row with Palestinian MP attracts almost 17,000 complaints
Comedian Tom Stade.
Comedian Tom Stade seeing how far he can 'cross the line' as he brings…
Ariana Grande is releasing a new album (Katia Temkin/PA)
Ariana Grande announces release date for new album Eternal Sunshine
Dame Esther Rantzen has said she is considering assisted dying (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dame Esther Rantzen might not ‘live long enough’ to see assisted dying debated
Jake Cornish has left the villa (Joel Anderson/ITV)
Jake Cornish explains reason for leaving Love Island villa
Chorus and orchestra members at the English National Opera are to strike in February (Laura Lean/PA)
English National Opera chorus and orchestra members to strike in contracts row
Susanna Reid was accidentally kicked in the head on Good Morning Britain (Ian West/PA)
Susanna Reid: My sight went ‘blurry’ after Ed Balls kicked me in the head
Gabrielle is focusing on wellbeing in her 50s – and loving life (David Parry/PA)
Singer Gabrielle: ‘I was snappy and moody’ on tour after skipping HRT
Former reality star Kendra Wilkinson has said she had ‘hit rock bottom’ when she was admitted to hospital after suffering a panic attack last year (Ian West/PA)
Kendra Wilkinson says she was ‘dying of depression’ battling Playboy demons
Aimee Lou Wood stars in the new series (Jeff Moore/PA)
Sex Education star checks into next series of The White Lotus

Conversation