Firework posted through letterbox of Arbroath house sparks police probe

A police probe has been launched after a firework was thrown through the letterbox of a house in Arbroath.

Officers were called to Arbirlot Road at around 10.50pm on Tuesday after the pyrotechnic cannister was put through the front door.

The cannister was quickly extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Police Constable Nadine Anderson of Arbroath Police Station said: “Fortunately no one was hurt but this act of recklessness could have ended in tragedy.

“This was distressing for the householders.

“I would appeal to anyone in the area who witnessed anything suspicious to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3657 of Tuesday January 16.”