All Mod Cons: Perth fans can relive glory days as From The Jam celebrate ‘album that made’ Weller’s band

From The Jam will be joined on stage by Fife firebrands The Skids.

Russell Hastings and Bruce Foxton carry on The Jam's legacy with From The Jam. Image: Supplied.
By Andrew Welsh

When The Jam released their third album in November 1978 everything was at stake.

A failure to dent the UK’s top 20 meant that the legendary power trio’s previous release This Is The Modern World hadn’t gone down well with their label bosses at Polydor, so the pressure was on to score a hit record.

Despite frontman Paul Weller suffering from bouts of writer’s block, under the watchful eye of producer Vic Coppersmith-Heaven the band came up with arguably their magnum opus at the height of punk in the shape of the iconic All Mod Cons.

A firm favourite with most Jam fans ever since, it included such gritty slices of social realism as Mr Clean, English Rose, ‘A’ Bomb In Wardour Street and the visceral classic Down In The Tube Station At Midnight, as well as a rambunctious cover of The Kinks’ David Watts.

All Mod Cons by The Jam was released in 1978. Image: Supplied.

As much a lifestyle manifesto as a collection of songs, the album helped spark the mod revival of the late 70s and early 80s.

Now the band that carries the big-selling Surrey outfit’s flame more than four decades after they split up is out on tour performing All Mod Cons in full as a nod to the recent 45th anniversary of its release.

Originally formed under the name The Gift with ex-Jam drummer Rick Buckler at the helm, From The Jam have taken the Going Underground and Town Called Malice chart-toppers’ legacy and run with it over the past 17 years.

Russell Hastings on stage in From The Jam. Image: Steve White.

Buckler quit in 2009, leaving the combo in the capable hands of his old school friend and acclaimed Jam bassist Bruce Foxton and guitarist-singer Russell Hastings.

Now aged 58, the latter can vividly recall the first time he heard All Mod Cons as a teenager on England’s south coast.

Paul Weller was ‘tricky customer’

“I was 14 when it came out and I clearly remember putting it on the record player – at the time I was having guitar lessons,” says Russell.

“I only had about six or seven lessons but I remember trying to get my tutor to work out the track In The Crowd, which he sort of just laughed about. Not because he didn’t think it was any good, but it would’ve taken too much time.

“I remember  avidly listening to the album on a daily basis many times a day – I just loved it and it inspired me. I always wanted to be in a band but when All Mod Cons came along that was it.

“The production on it was great, and still sounds incredible. I don’t think you can better it today.”

Bruce Foxton, From The Jam. Image: Steve White.

The frontman subscribes to the view that All Mod Cons signalled the arrival of a more mature Jam, when their vast potential was finally fulfilled.

“It’s the album that made them,” he declares.

“They were on a last-chance warning from their record label and it really made them knuckle down. Bruce always talks about the moment that he heard the playback – and even during the recording – and says that he knew something special was happening.

“Paul’s songwriting at the time just stepped up a league, and all three of them together played such an important part in the album, as did Vic Smith.

“I’ve spoken to Vic quite a few times about several of the songs on All Mod Cons. He took a bit of paper out of the bin that Paul had written Tube Station on and told him it was good and got him to rework it after he hadn’t been interested in it.

Paul Weller wrote fan favourite Down In The Tube Station At Midnight, which From The Jam love to play on stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. `

“He persevered, and Paul was a tricky customer to persevere with. If Paul didn’t want to do something he wasn’t going to do it.

“I’ve worked with Paul in the studio on some of his albums down the years and he’s very much like that – very quick and spontaneous. If something doesn’t work first time round then he gets rid of it – it’s just the way he is.”

The Skids to join From The Jam on stage

Foxton, 68, and Hastings have collaborated on three albums of their own since 2012, with the most recent The Butterfly Effect arriving after health scares for both in 2022 – Hastings had a heart attack while Foxton was diagnosed with cancer.

They’ve since cautiously returned to touring, and recent work sits alongside Jam touchstones in their energetic live set.

“The All Mod Cons tour has been received brilliantly,” says Russell.

“Playing it makes you realise just how much the album has meant to a lot of people in their lives. Tube Station in particular never fails no matter how many times I play it – and I’ve played it about four or five thousand times live now over the years.

“There’s always a little bit of violence within that track. You can’t help but feel its energy and you can see the excitement within the crowd.

“It’s one of those tracks that come around very seldom.”

Richard Jobson’s new Skids line-up will support From The Jam at Perth Concert Hall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Added value at the band’s two upcoming Scottish shows is a support slot from the new-look Skids, whose ex-drummer Mark Brzezicki was also in From The Jam and introduced the Fife firebrands’ leader Richard Jobson to Hastings a few years ago.

The pair are clearly good friends.

“We have such a laugh, and the band that Jobbo’s got together are certainly on fire at the moment,” says Russell.

“I watch them in soundcheck most days and they’ve got a great young guitarist called Connor, who I’ve also got quite friendly with. It’s a happy vibe backstage and we’ll probably get Richard to jump up and do a tune or two.”

From The Jam and The Skids are at Perth Concert Hall, January 27. 

