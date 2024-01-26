Council blocks wedding plans at Perthshire castle once owned by ‘Allo ‘Allo actor Richard Marner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council blocks wedding plans at Perthshire castle once owned by ‘Allo ‘Allo actor Richard Marner

A vision to improve facilities at Fingask Castle has been knocked back.

By Stephen Eighteen
Richard Marner and Fingask Castle
Richard Marner once owned Fingask Castle. Image supplied

Perth and Kinross Council has blocked a proposal to improve wedding facilities at a historic castle.

Owner Andrew Thiepland’s planning application to extend a holiday let on the grounds of Fingask Castle, near Rait, has been refused.

The former laundry was converted into Gean Tree Cottage by a family member of Richard Marner, who played Colonel Kurt von Strohm in the 1980s sitcom ‘Allo ‘Allo.

It became holiday accommodation after the actor died in March 2004, aged 82.

Marner is commemorated by a plaque on the grounds.

Idea to add bedroom at Fingask Castle

Fingask Castle is a popular wedding venue set in lush grounds in the Carse of Gowrie.

The proposal was to boost the offering of the B-listed cottage by adding another bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

Fingask Castle
Fingask Castle is a popular wedding venue in the Carse of Gowrie.

A supporting statement said: “There are two bedrooms at the moment with a single bathroom with a shower.

“Another bedroom would make the house more attractive to visitors to the events, weddings and as a holiday let, which it is at the moment for which there is considerable demand.”

Perth and Kinross Council turns down wedding proposal

But council planners said the extension’s “proportions, position and inappropriate design, would result in an awkward addition.”

Its decision statement added: “Which would have an adverse impact upon the character and architectural and historic interest of the category B-listed former laundry building.”

The statement also criticised a proposal to include solar panels on the extension, claiming they would “have an overwhelming, visually intrusive and incongruous appearance.”

‘Allo ‘Allo star Richard Marner had glittering career

Russian-born Marner is also famed for a role in a stage version of Dracula, with Howard Dean, that is regarded by some as the definitive interpretation of the role.

He also had big-screen roles in The Dirty Dozen, Ice Cold in Alex, The One That Got Away, The Boys from Brazil, and The Spy Who Came in from the Cold.

Conversation