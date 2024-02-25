Gail Porter on Dundee toilet ghosts, ‘having hair again’ – and what she did instead of bowing to Prince William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Gail Porter on Dundee toilet ghosts, ‘having hair again’ – and what she did instead of bowing to Prince William

The '90s are back and so is TV's Gail Porter, as she brings her new show to Fife.

Gail Porter sporting her brand new wig ahead of her tour. Image: Supplied/Facebook.
Gail Porter sporting her brand new wig ahead of her tour. Image: Supplied/Facebook.
By Rebecca Baird

You can’t bring the ’90s back without Gail Porter.

And what a comeback both are having in 2024.

As low-rise jeans and butterfly clips flood high street shops, former Big Breakfast presenter Gail, 52, is back in the spotlight with her new stand-up show, Hung Drawn and Portered.

After 30 nights at the Edinburgh Festival last summer, Gail is taking her show – “a story from the day I was born, through all the weird stuff your mum and dad would tell you, up to when my dad died” – on the road.

Gail Porter is bringing her new show to Fife. Image: Craig McKirdy, from Being Gail Porter.

And she’s excited for her date at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre, not least so she can have a wee detour down memory lane in neighbouring St Andrews.

“Just to be in Fife will be amazing,” she gushes. “When I was 17, I did some PR for the Sea Life Centre (now St Andrews Aquarium), so when I come up to Fife, I’m definitely going back to visit.”

Haunted Verdant Works had Gail ‘Spooked’

But after her stint on 2022 ghost hunting series Spooked Scotland with celebrity medium Chris Fleming, she’ll be swerving Dundee and its ‘haunted’ Verdant Works, which featured in episode 10 of the show.

“There was one point in the Verdant Works where I went to the bathroom and the door next to me just flew open,” Gail recalls.

“No one was there, no film crew, nothing. Then I came out of the cubicle and my door flew shut. I thought: I need to get out of here!”

Gail Porter feeding gentoo penguins at Edinburgh Zoo – but her fascination with marine life began in St Andrews. Image: Royal Zoological Society Scotland.

As for her own show, Gail says she turned to stand-up after deciding she didn’t want to spend as much time working in the “toxic” TV industry.

“I don’t really like working on TV,” she admits. “Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely adored it back in the day, when I did all those shows like The Big Breakfast, How 2, Fully Booked and all that.

“I’d get up, go and work, and not stop laughing. It was wonderful. Now it just feels a bit toxic.

“So I thought I’d give stand-up a bash and it seems to be going OK.”

Taking back her story with solo show

Despite her breezy attitude, the show itself tackles some emotional subjects.

Gail lost her mum Sandra to breast cancer in 2009, and her dad Craig passed away during the pandemic in 2020.

“When I lost my mum and dad, I kept everything in and I was very angry, because that’s what happens when you lose your parents,” she explains.

“So the show goes from happiness to a little bit of sadness. But I love the fact that people come up to me afterwards and share their stories with me.”

Indeed, it’s no secret that Gail has had her own story taken from her “so many times” – which is why it’s so important to her that she’s the one to tell it now.

Gail Porter with ex-husband Dan Hipgrave on their wedding day in 2001. Image: Jeremy Sutton Hibbert/Shutterstock.

She had the rug pulled from underneath her at the height of her fame when a naked photo of her, taken for FHM magazine, was projected without her consent on to the Houses of Parliament in 1999.

“I had my phone hacked, I had stalkers outside my house, News Of The World outside my house… and when you’re a young person, you don’t understand what’s going on,” she says.

And in the age of the internet, she is made uncomfortable by people’s sense of entitlement to others’ image – even if it’s well intentioned.

“I loved the days when we used to go out partying and no one had a phone,” she says. “Now everything is online!

And with her daughter Honey back in 2004. Image: Shutterstock.

“I get things on my Instagram saying: ‘Hi Gail, I just saw you the other day but you didn’t see me. I filmed you’ – and I won’t be doing anything, just going for lunch. Why would you do that?

“I don’t get it.”

Back to blonde after traumatic hair loss

Things went from bad to worse when, in 2005, Gail lost her hair to alopecia totalis. She has been famously – and proudly – bald for the last 18 years.

But she says that without her long blonde locks “nobody wanted to touch me” professionally and TV jobs quickly dried up.

Now sporting a brand new wig – only the second one she’s ever worn – made by her friend and fellow alopecia sufferer Amber Jean, she’s feeling like a brand new woman.

Gail Porter wearing her new wig, February 2024. Image: Ionica Adriana/Facebook.

“It’s quite exciting, but also terrifying,” she says.

“The day I got it, I walked home in it, but I couldn’t see. The wind kept blowing my hair into my eyes. So I’ve got to get used to having hair.”

‘How is this even a thing at my age?’ – Gail’s homelessness drove her to the brink

The lowest point for Gail came after her marriage to Toploader guitarist Dan Hipgrave fell apart. She lost her home, and spent six months sofa-surfing and legally homeless.

At that point, she candidly admits, she almost broke down.

“I never thought, in a million years, that I’d end up homeless,” says Porter, 52.

“It wasn’t that I hadn’t saved money or anything,” she explains. “But things just happened, and everything spiralled out of control. Divorce, losing my hair, not getting any work – it went from bad to worse.

Gail Porter lives with her cat in Willesden Green, London. Image: Saltire News.

“I was on my own, sofa-surfing, for about six months in my 40s. And I did think: ‘How is this even a thing, at my age?’ It was terrifying.

“I did get to the lowest of the low,” she continues. “I thought: ‘If I was on my own and I didn’t have anyone, there’d be no point in being here. But I’ve got my daughter, Honey [Hipgrave]’.”

Teaming up with Prince William

Now, in perhaps her most significant comeback, she is very much at home – albeit with “a broken heater and no Wi-Fi” in her London flat.

When we speak, she’s just rushed in the door and is running errands for her Willesden Green neighbours – “I always get to know my neighbours, even in London” – while fussing over her beloved cat, Ziggy Stardust.

And when I ask where she’s been all day, she casually tells me she’s been out filming for an ITV documentary about homelessness, with none other than Prince William.

“I don’t know how much I’m allowed to tell you,” Gail muses. She’s a rare breed of celebrity who has no PR, manager or orbiting ‘people’ arranging her life (or her words) for her.

The Prince of Wales attends the opening of Centrepoint’s Reuben House in London, a new development which forms a key part of the organisation’s Independent Living Programme to combat youth homelessness South London, 2023. Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

“He wants to eradicate homelessness within the next five years. And he contacted me, he was aware of the fact I’d been homeless,” she explains.

“I’m no massive Royalist. I mean, I’m Scottish! But I’m an ambassador for homeless charity Centrepoint, and when Prince William said: ‘I’ve got your back, we’re going to do this’, I got on board.

“I went to his house in Windsor, and everyone was bowing,” she giggles. “So I just gave him a big hug. He’s super tall!

“And he just smiled and said: ‘I knew you’d be a bit different’.”

Gail Porter – Hung, Drawn and Portered is at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, on March 1 2024. Meet and greet tickets are available for an extra fee. 

More from Entertainment

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have hosted Saturday Night Takeaway (Ian West/PA)
Ant and Dec celebrate return of Saturday Night Takeaway by pranking Simon Cowell
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returned to ITV (ITV/PA)
Ant and Dec reflect on first Saturday Night Takeaway as they kick off series…
Pete Doherty of the Libertines (Yui Mok/PA)
Pete Doherty reveals type 2 diabetes diagnosis as he provides health update
Wendy Williams (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Wendy Williams thanks well-wishers after sharing aphasia and dementia diagnosis
Melanie Brown during a Spice Girls concert in Dublin (Andrew Timms/PA)
Mel B had to ‘start from scratch’ after leaving her husband
Members of the Ukraine community in Dundee (from left): Halyna Pashchenko, Inna Polishchuk, Inha Lysa, Mary Ann Orr (Angus artist), Yuliia Nicholls and Valentyna Mykhailenko.
Ukrainian refugees in Dundee 'grateful' but 'praying for peace' two years after full Russian…
War veteran Mark Harding, in his walking gear, is the ambassador for the 2024 Cateran Yomp.
Soldier shot by Taliban sniper inspiring Cateran 'yompers' to tackle Perthshire and Angus trails
Taylor Swift performs on stage (Ian West/PA)
Katy Perry watches ‘old friend’ Taylor Swift ‘shine’ at Sydney concert
Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, who married in 2019, have separated (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ellie Goulding announces separation from husband Caspar Jopling
Laura Whitmore, Sara Davies, Alex Scott and Vicky Pattinson completed the challenge (Brodie Hood/Comic Relief/PA)
Laura Whitmore ‘exhausted and bruised’ as she finishes Comic Relief Arctic trek

Conversation