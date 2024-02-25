Ride the North organiser blown away by response to cycle event’s Angus debut

The director of a major north east cycling event has been “knocked out” by the response to its first foray into Angus this summer.

Ride the North is expected to bring 2,000 cyclists to the district in August.

It will offer the challenge of 70 and 100-mile routes around the some of the county’s most scenic roads, starting and finishing in Arbroath.

The event has been a north east success story since 2011.

But RtN director Neil Innes said he has been blown away by reaction to its Angus arrival.

It saw 1,500 slots snapped up in less than a fortnight when registration opened.

And charities will hopefully reap the benefit of the places still left in the peleton.

Towns and villages

Riders will tackle a clockwise loop of Angus on Saturday August 24.

They will take in Arbroath, Letham, Forfar, Kirriemuir, Brechin, Bridge of Dun and Lunan en route to the finish line back in Arbroath.

It’s not a race, and includes mechanical support, lunches and mobile coffee stops.

Neil said: “I planned for maximum of 2,000 registrations, which would be 33% bigger than the event has ever been before.

“The event has always moved around – the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray – but this is the first year in Angus.

“I’d really no idea if that would make demand go up or down.

“Angus is great for cycling but lots of the support over the years has been from the north east.”

Any fears over a lukewarm reaction quickly vanished.

“I made 1,500 places available for public sale and 500 are ring-fenced, including 400 for charities,” Neil said.

“Public sale in 2023 took seven months to sell 1,400 places.”

This year all 1,500 public places were sold out within just 12 days.

“I am totally knocked out by the support from cyclists in Angus and Dundee,” he added.

“And I love that loads of regular participants from Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire seem really enthused about somewhere new.

“The event always picks some smaller countryside roads and few people outside of Angus will have ridden on much of the route.

“Overall, I was pretty amazed at the level of interest.”

How you can still take part in RtN

Total registrations currently stand at just over 1,700.

“Our charity partners still have access to around 270 places,” added Neil.

“The event partners with a wide range of small, medium and large charities working across a range of causes.

“Those include Guide Dogs in Forfar, Maggie’s in Dundee and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance at Scone.”

Reach Across mental health charity in Arbroath, and Forfar’s Strathmore Community Rugby Trust are also set to benefit.

“However, we work with a number of other partners who actively deliver services on the ground across the region – the likes of Alzheimer Scotland, MND Scotland, North East Sensory Services and others,” said Neil.

Riders have raised more than £2 million for charity since the event began.

“It’s not an easy time for charities after the pandemic so I’m really hopeful we’ll have 400 charity riders and that typically results in £300 – £400k.”

You can still register a charity place through the Ride the North website.