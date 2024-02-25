Ride the North organiser blown away by response to cycle event’s Angus debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Ride the North organiser blown away by response to cycle event’s Angus debut

It is hoped a field of 2,000 riders will tackle 70 or 100-mile routes around the roads of Angus in August.

By Graham Brown
Cyclists during a previous Ride the North event. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cyclists during a previous Ride the North event. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The director of a major north east cycling event has been “knocked out” by the response to its first foray into Angus this summer.

Ride the North is expected to bring 2,000 cyclists to the district in August.

It will offer the challenge of 70 and 100-mile routes around the some of the county’s most scenic roads, starting and finishing in Arbroath.

The event has been a north east success story since 2011.

Ride the North.
Ride the North has been based in the north east since 2011 but is coming to Angus. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

But RtN director Neil Innes said he has been blown away by reaction to its Angus arrival.

It saw 1,500 slots snapped up in less than a fortnight when registration opened.

And charities will hopefully reap the benefit of the places still left in the peleton.

Towns and villages

Riders will tackle a clockwise loop of Angus on Saturday August 24.

They will take in Arbroath, Letham, Forfar, Kirriemuir, Brechin, Bridge of Dun and Lunan en route to the finish line back in Arbroath.

It’s not a race, and includes mechanical support, lunches and mobile coffee stops.

Ride the North cycling event.
Refreshment stops along the route. Image: Ride the North

Neil said: “I planned for maximum of 2,000 registrations, which would be 33% bigger than the event has ever been before.

“The event has always moved around – the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray – but this is the first year in Angus.

“I’d really no idea if that would make demand go up or down.

“Angus is great for cycling but lots of the support over the years has been from the north east.”

Any fears over a lukewarm reaction quickly vanished.

“I made 1,500 places available for public sale and 500 are ring-fenced, including 400 for charities,” Neil said.

“Public sale in 2023 took seven months to sell 1,400 places.”

This year all 1,500 public places were sold out within just 12 days.

“I am totally knocked out by the support from cyclists in Angus and Dundee,” he added.

“And I love that loads of regular participants from Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire seem really enthused about somewhere new.

“The event always picks some smaller countryside roads and few people outside of Angus will have ridden on much of the route.

“Overall, I was pretty amazed at the level of interest.”

How you can still take part in RtN

Total registrations currently stand at just over 1,700.

“Our charity partners still have access to around 270 places,” added Neil.

“The event partners with a wide range of small, medium and large charities working across a range of causes.

“Those include Guide Dogs in Forfar, Maggie’s in Dundee and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance at Scone.”

Reach Across mental health charity in Arbroath, and Forfar’s Strathmore Community Rugby Trust are also set to benefit.

Ride the North cycle event.
RtN participants enjoy spectacular scenery. Image: Ride the North

“However, we work with a number of other partners who actively deliver services on the ground across the region – the likes of Alzheimer Scotland, MND Scotland, North East Sensory Services and others,” said Neil.

Riders have raised more than £2 million for charity since the event began.

“It’s not an easy time for charities after the pandemic so I’m really hopeful we’ll have 400 charity riders and that typically results in £300 – £400k.”

You can still register a charity place through the Ride the North website.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Emergency services helping Laura and her dog escape her house.
£16m Brechin flood defences in 'good condition' after Storm Babet
2
David Cook at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath paedophile stored child abuse files on his iPhone
Police Glenogil Street Montrose
Woman, 40, taken to hospital after police 'stand-off' in Montrose
Garage fire in Forfar
Firefighters tackle blaze at Forfar garage
Thomas the Tank Engine at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Arbroath loss is Brechin Caledonian Railway's £100k gain in reshuffle of UK prosperity fund…
The yellow property at 2 Shore overlooks Arbroath harbour. Image: Harbour Haven
Arbroath harbour holiday lets since 1950s win planning permission under new Airbnb rules
Crocodiles are kept in Angus. Image: Shutterstock
11 crocodiles among 'dangerous' animals being kept as pets across Tayside and Fife
Lori Donaldson and her family leave a wreath at her brother Steven's memorial.
Steven Donaldson's sister fears 'decision made' on early release for brother's killer Tasmin Glass
Marine Drive in Monifieth will be improved. Image: Angus Council
Arbroath and Monifieth cycle path improvements next up in national scheme
Laurencekirk flyover designs were presented to locals in 2020. Image: Transport Scotland
A90 Laurencekirk flyover moves closer as council withdraw objection to danger junction scheme

Conversation