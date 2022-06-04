Author George R Mitchell goes from war zones to Peter Pan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Author George R Mitchell goes from war zones to Peter Pan

By Caroline Spencer
June 4 2022, 8.00am
George R Mitchell has written a follow-up to Peter Pan.
George R Mitchell has gone on a brave adventure by writing a sequel to the beloved story of Peter Pan.

The Aberdeen-born journalist has gone from reporting in the some of the most dangerous regions in the world to writing a sequel to the classic children’s tale.

An Awfully Big Adventure asks the question of what happens to the characters of Peter, Wendy, Tinkerbell, et al and how they grapple with life after leaving Neverland.

Following on from JM Barrie

George first fell in love with the classic tale as a child growing up in Aberdeen. Now aged 51, he has added to JM Barrie’s story.

“I’ve always loved the story, my dad read it to me when I was a kid.

Peter Pan was first published by Hodder & Staughton in 1902. It became a wildly popular play in 1904, and has been an enduring classic ever since.

“I think JM Barrie is a genius,” George says of the Angus-born author.

“I mean who has the brain, the capacity to come up with the concept of Treasure Island, the fairies, the adventures?”

15 years in the making

George first began writing the book nearly 15 years ago, while working as a travel journalist. He wanted to explore what happens in a fantastical world after the initial excitement ends.

“I had this fascination with ‘what would happen next?’

“I always thought ‘nah that can’t be the of it, there’s got to be something more.”

During this time he also reported from places affected by war and conflict like Israel, Russia and Ukraine.

An antidote to Gaza

He picked it up again in 2019, after a difficult time in Gaza.

“Before the first lock-down, I had just got back from Gaza and it was heavy, heavy stuff,

“I found it in the drawer and thought what’s this? ABBA?” he says, looking at his own title’s acronym.

During the COVID-19 pandemic George was unable to travel for work, so he hunkered down and started writing the book again. He found it a pleasurable escape during the isolation of lock-down.

“I started to work on it and it was escapism from the harsh realities of life,” he says.

Account of conflict

George second book is a world away from his last, Mankind’s Great Divides, which is first-hand accounts of conflict from the Crimea, Palestine and Northern Ireland.

The brutal Putin-led war in Ukraine has confirmed for George the backward nature of Russian policy and attitudes.

“I had been going for almost 30 years now, what’s happening now is just appalling.

He has had to cut off former friends in Russia over the dangerous disinformation spouted by Russian state media, namely the ‘de-Nazification’ of Ukraine.

‘Russian society has gone backwards’

“The way Russian society has gone backwards its awful.

“I’ve got friends [in Russia] that I can’t speak to anymore, because they’ve bought into this ‘Nazi’ nonsense, it’s so sad’ he says.

“In Russia now, if you open your mouth and criticise the regime you get 15 years in jail.”

Despite the dark realities of the world, George hopes to give readers of all ages a piece of escapism through his book.

If there’s one piece of wisdom he’d like to impart, it to not lose touch with their own inner child.

“Growing old is mandatory….but growing up is optional,” he says.

 

An Awfully Big Adventure by George R Mitchell is released on Amazon on June 4. 

