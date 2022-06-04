Fife karate expert who kicked ex-girlfriend and broke dog’s leg avoids jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife karate expert who kicked ex-girlfriend and broke dog’s leg avoids jail

By Gary Fitzpatrick and Jamie Buchan
June 4 2022, 8.00am
Michael Winston went on trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
A martial arts expert who kicked his ex-partner in the chest before breaking her dog’s leg has avoided a prison sentence.

Black belt Michael Winston sent his former girlfriend Kirsty Arnott flying backwards onto a bed – “like what you would see on a karate movie” – when he booted her during a row at her Dunfermline home.

He then kicked the phone out of her hand when she tried to call police.

Winston went on a rampage, smashing ornaments and throwing guitars.

The 48-year-old also kicked Miss Arnott’s dog, leaving it with a dislocated leg.

Winston, of Lomond Crescent, Dunfermline, was found guilty after trial at the town’s sheriff court last month.

Returning to the dock for sentencing, Winston was told by Sheriff Francis Gill it was clear he had used “significant force” when he attacked his ex.

The sheriff also commented that the assault had left a “lasting impact on her”.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Winston, a bus driver, was fined £540 and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also told to stay away from Miss Arnott for three years as part of non-harassment order.

Invaded her personal space

The trial heard the pair became embroiled in an argument in the bedroom of Miss Arnott’s home in Nith Street on December 13, last year.

Miss Arnott, 45, told the court she pushed Winston after he “came right up into” her face and invaded her personal space.

She said: “He did a karate kick to my chest.

“He’s a karate expert. It’s like what you would see on a karate movie.

“He lifted his leg up and kicked me in the chest.

“I went flying back on my bed.”

She managed to dial 999, but the phone was kicked out of her hand as she spoke to police.

The trial heard the argument continued downstairs, where Winston smashed a fish bowl and another ornament, leaving glass strewn across the floor.

Miss Arnott said he also pulled his own guitars off the walls and threw them in the living room.

She wept as she told how Winston kicked her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel in the hallway, causing it to “whimper.”

She said: “A few weeks later I took the dog to the vet.

“It dislocated the dog’s knee. The dog has injuries which require treatment.”

‘They will stay hit’

Winston had denied the assault.

He told the trial: “I have the skills to punch her but no, I’ve never raised my hands.

“Through martial arts training – and I’m also ex-military – I know how to punch effectively and how to develop power.”

He added: “In a situation where I’m forced to hit someone I’m going to hit them and they will stay hit, which is why I will avoid it at all costs.”

Winston was convicted of assaulting his then-partner by kicking her on the body, repeatedly punching her on the body, seizing a mobile phone from her, throwing it and also punching her on the head to her injury.

He also threw guitars, knocked ornaments from a shelf and threw a vase causing it to smash and kicked a dog.

