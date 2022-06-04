Belgium v Scotland: Where to watch Dundee & Dundee United stars in under-21 Euro qualifier on TV for FREE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Belgium v Scotland: Where to watch Dundee & Dundee United stars in under-21 Euro qualifier on TV for FREE

By Scott Lorimer
June 4 2022, 8.00am
The Scotland under-21 team face two must-win games if they have any hope of qualifying.
Scotland under-21s return to action this week with two must-win games in their Euro 2023 qualifiers and you can watch them live on TV.

Following the disappointment of the national team against Ukraine on Wednesday night, the young side now have the chance to make it to a major tournament.

They face Belgium on Sunday before travelling to Denmark next Friday.

However, the chances of qualification to next year’s event in Romania and Georgia are looking very slim.

The Scots sit fourth in Group I, five points behind the Danes in second place who also have a game in hand.

In order to qualify, Scot Gemmill’s side will have to win their two remaining games and hope the results of both Denmark and Turkey in third go in their favour.

Dundee United's Kieran Freeman could make his Scotland under-21 debut.
Regardless, the clashes will still be of interest to football fans in Dundee.

FIVE players from Dundee and United could play a part: Ross Graham, Archie Meekison, Kieran Freeman, Harry Sharp and Josh Mulligan.

Graham is the only one to have earned a cap. The other four could make their international bows this week.

Here’s how you can watch the first clash against Belgium.

When and where is the game?

Belgium v Scotland kicks off at 3pm on Sunday June 5.

The game will be played at the 14,600-capacity Stayen Stadium in the city of Sint-Truiden on the east of the country.

Where can I watch the game?

BBC Scotland will broadcast the clash live.

Coverage of the game starts at 2.45pm with host Amy Irons presenting some pre-match build up.

The broadcast ends at 5pm.

Sky viewers can watch on channel 115. Virgin and Freeview subscribers can tune in on channel 108.

Is there a stream available?

If you can’t get to a TV, live coverage will also be available on the BBC Scotland Sport website.

There viewers will find a stream of the game as shown on the BBC Scotland channel.

 

