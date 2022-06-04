Belgium v Scotland: Where to watch Dundee & Dundee United stars in under-21 Euro qualifier on TV for FREE

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland under-21s return to action this week with two must-win games in their Euro 2023 qualifiers and you can watch them live on TV.

Following the disappointment of the national team against Ukraine on Wednesday night, the young side now have the chance to make it to a major tournament.

They face Belgium on Sunday before travelling to Denmark next Friday.

#SCO21s | Our Scotland Men's Under-21s trained at @Oriamscotland ahead of travelling to Belgium for our @UEFAUnder21 qualifier on Sunday 💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 You can watch Sunday's 3pm kick-off live on @BBCScotland.#YoungTeam pic.twitter.com/Nsms7dMOyt — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 3, 2022

However, the chances of qualification to next year’s event in Romania and Georgia are looking very slim.

The Scots sit fourth in Group I, five points behind the Danes in second place who also have a game in hand.

In order to qualify, Scot Gemmill’s side will have to win their two remaining games and hope the results of both Denmark and Turkey in third go in their favour.

Regardless, the clashes will still be of interest to football fans in Dundee.

FIVE players from Dundee and United could play a part: Ross Graham, Archie Meekison, Kieran Freeman, Harry Sharp and Josh Mulligan.

Graham is the only one to have earned a cap. The other four could make their international bows this week.

Here’s how you can watch the first clash against Belgium.

When and where is the game?

Belgium v Scotland kicks off at 3pm on Sunday June 5.

The game will be played at the 14,600-capacity Stayen Stadium in the city of Sint-Truiden on the east of the country.

Where can I watch the game?

BBC Scotland will broadcast the clash live.

Coverage of the game starts at 2.45pm with host Amy Irons presenting some pre-match build up.

The broadcast ends at 5pm.

Sky viewers can watch on channel 115. Virgin and Freeview subscribers can tune in on channel 108.

Is there a stream available?

If you can’t get to a TV, live coverage will also be available on the BBC Scotland Sport website.

There viewers will find a stream of the game as shown on the BBC Scotland channel.