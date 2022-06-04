Thief stole from pensioner, 78, as she used Leven cashpoint

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife man snatched £30 from a pensioner as she took cash out of an ATM in Leven town centre.

Ross Davidson was caught on CCTV as he grabbed money from the 78-year-old and ran up the High Street.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that Davidson, 33, approached the woman as she removed her bank card from the Halifax Building Society cashpoint.

He asked her: ‘Is it working?’

Fiscal depute Jill Currie said: “The complainer ignored him and the accused then reached over her right side and took £30 cash from the bank machine and proceeded to run off.

“This was captured on CCTV.”

The incident took place on April 23 this year.

Stole mother-in-law’s card

Five days later, Davidson stole a bank card belonging to his mother-in-law during a car journey in Leven.

Court papers state he used the stolen bank card the next day to steal £390 from an ATM at a Nisa store in the town’s Victoria Road.

He also pretended to a member of staff at Nisa that he owned the bank card and and tried to buy goods to the value of more than £68 by fraud.

Apology to police

Davidson, of Glebe Street, Leven, previously admitted the offences and appeared from custody for sentencing this week.

Sheriff Ian Anderson ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was also placed on supervision for 18 months. The sentenced was imposed as a direct alternative to custody, Davidson was told.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire, defending, said his client apologised to police for his conduct following the theft on April 23.