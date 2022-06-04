Thief stole from pensioner, 78, as she used Leven cashpoint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thief stole from pensioner, 78, as she used Leven cashpoint

By Jamie Buchan
June 4 2022, 8.00am
Davidson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

A Fife man snatched £30 from a pensioner as she took cash out of an ATM in Leven town centre.

Ross Davidson was caught on CCTV as he grabbed money from the 78-year-old and ran up the High Street.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that Davidson, 33, approached the woman as she removed her bank card from the Halifax Building Society cashpoint.

He asked her: ‘Is it working?’

Fiscal depute Jill Currie said: “The complainer ignored him and the accused then reached over her right side and took £30 cash from the bank machine and proceeded to run off.

“This was captured on CCTV.”

The incident took place on April 23 this year.

Stole mother-in-law’s card

Five days later, Davidson stole a bank card belonging to his mother-in-law during a car journey in Leven.

Court papers state he used the stolen bank card the next day to steal £390 from an ATM at a Nisa store in the town’s Victoria Road.

He also pretended to a member of staff at Nisa that he owned the bank card and and tried to buy goods to the value of more than £68 by fraud.

Apology to police

Davidson, of Glebe Street, Leven, previously admitted the offences and appeared from custody for sentencing this week.

Sheriff Ian Anderson ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was also placed on supervision for 18 months. The sentenced was imposed as a direct alternative to custody, Davidson was told.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire, defending, said his client apologised to police for his conduct following the theft on April 23.

