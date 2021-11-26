Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LIVE GIGS: Punk legend Glen Matlock goes acoustic at Beat Generator

By Andrew Welsh
November 26 2021, 10.00am
Glen Matlock, former Sex Pistol.
Punk legend Glen Matlock makes a long-awaited return to Courier Country next week.

The former Sex Pistols and Rich Kids bassist is playing a solo acoustic show at Beat Generator on Wednesday – one of just two Scottish dates on his first UK tour since restrictions on live events were lifted.

Matlock, 65, who’s also appearing at Edinburgh’s Bannermans a night later, enjoyed a run of visits to Perthshire and Fife prior to the pandemic.

Back on the road

He starred as a guest of Heaven 17 founder Martyn Ware’s British Electric Foundation at the Rewind Scotland festival at Scone Palace back in July 2017.

He also headed for the unlikely destination of Newport-on-Tay alongside legendary ex-David Bowie and John Lennon guitarist Earl Slick for a brace of appearances at the north Fife town’s Rio Community Centre in both May and November 2019.

Unlike his sidekick Slick – whose recent planned live outing at the Green Hotel in Kinross suffered an eleventh hour cancellation – Matlock is up and running again.

The English leg of his acoustic tour is under way following a rousing full band show at London’s iconic 100 Club earlier this month.

Anyone planning on going along to next week’s gig should look up the Tickets Scotland website.

Goodbye Mr Mackenzie, from left, Rona Scobie, Martin Metcalfe, Derek Kelly and Fin Wilson.

Goodbye Mr Mackenzie for Church

Separately, reformed Scottish alt-rock veterans Goodbye Mr Mackenzie kick off their latest tour in Stirling on Thursday.

The Edinburgh-based outfit have sold out their Tolbooth show, which is the first of five concerts the Rattler.

The Now We Are Married hit-makers are playing north of the border this month – including an appearance at Dundee’s Church on December 11 and a grand finale at the Barrowland in Glasgow on December 17.

Next week’s gig will be the first time the band have played live in almost two years, with their last couple of shows in late December 2019 going down in posterity on their excellent Live: A Night In The Windy City album, which came out 12 months ago.

New CD from the Mackenzies

Besides the tour, there’s more good news for GMM followers in the shape of a another CD offering from the edgy, Nick Cave-influenced troupe dropping today on the band’s own Blokshok Records.

Originally a series of demo recordings created throughout 1995 in the band’s front room with the aid of a Tascam 16-track tape machine, the Mackenzies’ fourth studio offering The Glory Hole is all set for a 21st Century makeover.

A spokesman says: “The band had run out of cash in 1995 with the tax man chasing them for an ‘estimated’ £84,000 unpaid VAT bill left behind by their management.

The Mackenzies album cover.

“The cupboard was bare – which was actually fine as the band needed a cupboard to record the guitar amp! With that as the backdrop they had to make this album great, even if it was recorded on a shoestring.

“It was hard times at the Mackenzie mill and they were on their own. What emerged was a disturbed and sometimes funny album created with a true DIY punk ethic – so back to their roots.

“Basically the band did everything – performing, recording and mixing, sleeve design.”

New bonus tracks

The rebooted Glory Hole includes new cover art by GMM frontman Martin Metcalfe plus three previously unreleased bonus tracks recorded in 1995 with Stuart Hamilton at CaVa Studios in Glasgow – with one of the songs, Stopwatch, discovered on an old cassette tape.

Fans can get hold of the special edition CD of The Glory Hole via the band’s website goodbyemrmackenzie.com and at the upcoming live shows.

More live gigs

Elsewhere, PJ Molloys has a set from tribute outfit The AC/DC Experience tonight, with the Dunfermline venue set to welcome indie popsters The Lathums a week later.

The Wigan outfit head north fresh from scoring a number one with their debut album How Beautiful Life Can Be, and unsurprisingly their PJ’s show is long since completely sold out.

Finally, Beat Generator hosts breaking bands Happy Tears, Jeshua and Plasmas tomorrow.

 