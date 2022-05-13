REVIEW: RSNO brings out the beauty of Dvorak and Sibelius

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVIEW: RSNO brings out the beauty of Dvorak and Sibelius

By Garry Fraser
May 13 2022, 11.50am
Conductor Tabita Berglund had the baton at Dundee's RSNO concert on May 12.
Conductor Tabita Berglund had the baton at Dundee's RSNO concert on May 12.

To see the RSNO twice in one week is an unusual pleasure. Sunday’s concert was all about Star Wars, but the concert on Thursday in the Caird Hall also had star connections – all five of them, for this was a top-class performance.

It featured Dvorak and Sibelius, with a work by Thea Musgrave completing the set.

Her 1991 work Song of the Enchanter wasn’t out of place by any means, commissioned to celebrate the birth of Sibelius, but it fell into the rank of once heard, once forgotten.

There was a lot happening but with little or no definition. Faced with one of the great concertos of all time and a symphony that was bursting with melody and heavy substance it didn’t really stand a chance.

Contemporary and classic didn’t work

Maybe it’s just me, but coupling contemporary works with classics from the orchestral repertoire doesn’t always work, and this was one of these occasions.

With regard to Dvorak’s cello concerto, I knew some of melodies before I had heard the concerto.

The musical Summer Song, of which I have had the pleasure to perform in, features two of the major melodies in the first movement, so when I heard it for the first time it was like meeting old friends!

Swedish cellist Torleif Thedeen.

But Swedish cellist Torleif Thedeen took these melodies, and much more, to a higher level and to a stratosphere of undoubted brilliance.

He’s a “con gusto” type of player, who likes to put 100% of energy into the performance.

Technically superb and totally immersed in the magical content this concerto manifests his performance ranks among those of the top soloists I’ve heard, and I’ve heard plenty.

Sense of melody and subtlety

I mentioned his virtuosic qualities, but his sense of melody, his sense of subtlety and his ability send you into dreamy satisfaction stood out in the second movement, and in his encore, Pablo Casals’ Song of the Birds.

The RSNO have always had a reputation for high-quality Sibelius performances. This stems from Alexander Gibson’s iconic recordings in the 70s – recorded in the Caird Hall as it happens.

Conductor Tabita Berglund brought out an outstanding performance.

I’m glad to say this wonderful affiliation stands the test of time.

Conductor Tabita Berglund has taken a leaf out of Gibson’s book, because I thought this performance of the fifth symphony was quite outstanding.

A sort of rustic first movement, a second where the melody was tossed to and fro in some style, and a third movement in which the six-note motif is similarly spread makes for a short but totally wonderful symphony.

Only three movements? Well, it began as four but the composer amalgamated the original first with a second Scherzo.

Anyway, who really cares. Sometimes three is just as good as four.

