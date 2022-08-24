REVIEW: Benedetti and Swedish soprano both had me spellbound

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVIEW: Benedetti and Swedish soprano both had me spellbound

By Garry Fraser
August 24 2022, 11.01am
Nicola Benedetti and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.
Nicola Benedetti and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

Two days at the Edinburgh festival turned out to be a tale of two ladies, one Swedish, one Scottish.

One was a wonderful songstress approaching 40 years in the business, the other a younger but already established favourite whose rise to the top has been supersonic.

The first was soprano Anne Sophie von Otter and the second was violinist Nicola Benedetti.

Skill and talent

Both are experts in their own field, with the former showing the expertise and calm authority that comes with experience, and the latter showing that natural talent can match anything a more seasoned classical campaigner can offer.

Anne Sophie von Otter in performance.

However, it was never a contest as their different skills in different genres would make, in the surreal sense of a competition, a score draw.

Von Otter’s Queens Hall recital with pianist Christoph Berner was a cunningly- conceived fusion of chamber music and solo voice.

Whoever came up with a performance of Schubert’s Death and the Maiden string quartet interspersed with the composer’s Lieder should take a bow.

It was an inventive piece of programming, as each complimented the other perfectly.

Sultry, velvet tone

The youthful exuberance of the Quatuor van Kuijk – I’d like to them again and again – coupled with von Otter’s sometimes sultry and mostly velvet tone was downright brilliant.

The lieder was wistful in the main and matched the mood of the quartet, especially the pivotal second movement which is the heart of this exquisite piece of chamber music.

But adding to this mix songs by Rufus Wainright was a master stroke, lending von Otter’s voice a juicy almost jazzy essence.

Nicola Benedetti gave an excellent performance with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

A class act, no doubt, but when you think that class comes with experience – and it does with the Swedish songstress – class also comes naturally.

That certainly is the case with the Ayrshire phenomenon that is Nicola Benedetti.

How many times have I heard her and how many times have I said “she can’t get better, can she?”

But her performance of the Max Bruch G minor concerto in the Usher Hall with the SCO made me think and think again. This was Nicola at her brilliance best.

‘I’m clutching for superlatives’

What a way to herald her forthcoming role as Director of the Edinburgh Festival! If her organisational skills are on par with her skills as a performer, well I just can’t wait!

Everything about this performance was top-class, her lyrical side of equalled by the virtuosic side.

Her rapport with the SCO and conductor Maxim Emelyanychev was second to none, as captivating a collusion as one would wish for. I admit I’m clutching for superlatives as brilliant, mesmerising, astonishing aren’t really fulsome enough.

But how do you follow that? By providing a selection of music from Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty that was performed by the SCO a la Benedetti.

Cultured in the quiet passages and explosive in the full orchestra moments. The composer was a tunesmith par excellence and every note in the score was highlighted in what was a performance by orchestra and conductor that was awesome in every aspect.

Some will have left the concert humming one of Tchaikovsky’s many brilliant melodies – the famous waltz is a leading contender.

My abiding memory is a clutch of them but also of a marvellous concerto given an equally marvellous performance.

