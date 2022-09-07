REVIEW: Organist’s unique mix of the Caird Hall organ’s sounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVIEW: Organist’s unique mix of the Caird Hall organ’s sounds

By Garry Fraser
September 7 2022, 11.42am
The Caird Hall organ.
The Caird Hall organ.

Imagine an artist with a palette of 50 different colours. Then imagine the thousands of colours he or she could make by mixing them.

Concert organists have the same scope but instead of using colours they use stops, and can make a myriad of sounds by adding, mixing or interweaving.

Tuesday night’s recitalist in the Caird Hall, Robert Sharpe, epitomised just what can be made of the Harrison and Harrison organ and the full range of sound – from pianissimo to treble forte – that can come from a “palette” of 50 stops and thousands of pipes.

A bit too much?

However, was there a touch of over-exuberance in his imaginative use of registration?

I found that to be the case in the Edward Bairstow E flat sonata and the Francis Jackson Toccata, Choral and Fugue.

These composers followed a York Minster theme – Sharpe is the latest custodian of the Minster’s magnificent organ and these worthies are just two of his illustrious predecessors – but neither works set the heather on fire for me.

Concert organist Robert Sharpe.

Perhaps the works dictated a rapid change of registration, but I found it too much.

Not all a negative vibe, as the Jackson piece, the outer movements especially, did generate some vibrancy and explosive colour.

Before these works Robert had commenced his programme with one of the great works of the organ repertoire, JS Bach’s Passacaglia and Fugue.

I knew what Bach did to a fairly modest melody – it’s a composition of pure genius – but I was eager to see what Robert had in mind in terms of stop selection.

Magnificent choice

I thought his choice was magnificent, from the soft pedal bass opening throughout the work as Bach elaborates with Sharpe responding in kind.

Detail of the Caird Hall organ.

A lovely soft chorale prelude by Ethyl Smyth, whose life paralleled that of Bairstow’s but which was not nearly as lauded, paved the way for Robert’s finale.

And he made no bones about ending on a cinematic-like organ showpiece. Eric Coates’ Knightsbridge March has been heard many times, but not quite like Robert’s arrangement as he showed how the Caird Hall organ can turn its hand to any form or mood. It certainly left you with a spring in your step!

This was the last of the series of organ recitals, but all is not lost. The organ can be heard on November 11 when Richard Hills improvises accompaniment to a silent movie classic, Harold Llyod’s comedy Speedy.

Any chance to hear this magnificent organ should be seized upon.

