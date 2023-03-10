Dundee rockers Jutebox back for first hometown gig of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee rockers Jutebox back for first hometown gig of 2023

By Rebecca Baird
March 10 2023, 6.00am
Jutebox will play the Hunter S Thompson this weekend. Image: Jutebox.
Jutebox will play the Hunter S Thompson this weekend. Image: Jutebox.

Dundee band Jutebox are set to entertain hometown crowds this weekend for the first time this year.

The headline show on March 11 at Hunter S Thompson will see the five-piece fusion band’s triumphant return to their regular haunt after two sold-out shows at the end of last year.

They will be fresh off Glasgow’s Room 2 stage the night before, on March 10, and supported by Glasgow bands Stone Dead John and Peached.

And frontman Dan Richardson, who previously played with well-known city outfit Corde Du Roi, is excited to share the band’s Fleetwood Mac-inspired music with both old and new faces.

And with a mix of jazz, funk, rock ‘n’ roll and ska, the show promises some high-energy moments.

“After a while away from the live stage we are thrilled to making our return for 2023, with our back to back showcase in Glasgow and Dundee coming up next weekend,” Dan said ahead of the shows.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes and can’t wait to share some new tunes and new energy with our hometown crowd back at the Hunter S Thompson basement.”

Tickets for the show cost £7 and can be purchased via Skiddle or on the door on Saturday March 11. Over-18s only, entry from 7.30pm.

