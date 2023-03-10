Dundee rockers Jutebox back for first hometown gig of 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee band Jutebox are set to entertain hometown crowds this weekend for the first time this year.

The headline show on March 11 at Hunter S Thompson will see the five-piece fusion band’s triumphant return to their regular haunt after two sold-out shows at the end of last year.

They will be fresh off Glasgow’s Room 2 stage the night before, on March 10, and supported by Glasgow bands Stone Dead John and Peached.

And frontman Dan Richardson, who previously played with well-known city outfit Corde Du Roi, is excited to share the band’s Fleetwood Mac-inspired music with both old and new faces.

And with a mix of jazz, funk, rock ‘n’ roll and ska, the show promises some high-energy moments.

“After a while away from the live stage we are thrilled to making our return for 2023, with our back to back showcase in Glasgow and Dundee coming up next weekend,” Dan said ahead of the shows.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes and can’t wait to share some new tunes and new energy with our hometown crowd back at the Hunter S Thompson basement.”

Tickets for the show cost £7 and can be purchased via Skiddle or on the door on Saturday March 11. Over-18s only, entry from 7.30pm.