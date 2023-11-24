The Jam legend Paul Weller to play Dunfermline show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Jam legend Paul Weller to play Dunfermline show

The singer-songwriter's rare visit to Fife is the only Scottish date on his tour.

By Neil Henderson
Paul Weller is heading for Dunfermline. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Paul Weller is heading for Dunfermline. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Jam legend Paul Weller is to pay a rare visit to Dunfermline as part of his 2024 tour.

The singer-songwriter, who also fronted The Style Council before embarking on a successful solo career, will perform at the Alhambra Theatre on April 15 next year.

It is the only Scottish show on his 14-date UK tour.

Weller first came to prominence with The Jam during the punk explosion of the 1970s.

Punk legends The Jam in their 1970's heyday.
The Jam in their heyday.

The group scored four number one hits, including Going Underground, Start! and Town Called Malice.

He then spit up The Jam at the height of their success, and during the band’s farewell tour, Weller chose up-and-coming Dunfermline band Big Country as the support act.

His new outfit – The Style Council – also achieved regular chart success throughout the 1980s with hits including Long Hot Summer and Shout to the Top.

Tickets for Paul Weller in Dunfermline on sale next week

He has since had further success with his solo records and now has 16 studio albums, five live albums and 39 singles to his name.

Tickets for the gig at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline go on sale next Friday (December 1).

It comes just a month after popstar Paloma Faith also announced a gig at the Dunfermline venue.

