The Jam legend Paul Weller to play Dunfermline show

The Jam legend Paul Weller is to pay a rare visit to Dunfermline as part of his 2024 tour.

The singer-songwriter, who also fronted The Style Council before embarking on a successful solo career, will perform at the Alhambra Theatre on April 15 next year.

It is the only Scottish show on his 14-date UK tour.

Weller first came to prominence with The Jam during the punk explosion of the 1970s.

The group scored four number one hits, including Going Underground, Start! and Town Called Malice.

He then spit up The Jam at the height of their success, and during the band’s farewell tour, Weller chose up-and-coming Dunfermline band Big Country as the support act.

His new outfit – The Style Council – also achieved regular chart success throughout the 1980s with hits including Long Hot Summer and Shout to the Top.

Tickets for Paul Weller in Dunfermline on sale next week

He has since had further success with his solo records and now has 16 studio albums, five live albums and 39 singles to his name.

Tickets for the gig at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline go on sale next Friday (December 1).

It comes just a month after popstar Paloma Faith also announced a gig at the Dunfermline venue.