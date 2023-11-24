Best pictures of festive fun at Dundee’s West End Christmas lights switch on

Dundee’s West End Christmas lights switch-on attracted hundreds of locals as the festive season gets underway.

Taking place as part of the West End Christmas Fortnight, the lights were switched on at Miller’s Wynd car park on Perth Road on Thursday.

The celebration also saw a visit from Santa himself, alongside Dundee United’s mascot Terry the Terror who handed out goody bags to the kids who had come along.

Before the light switch-on ceremony kicked off, a Christmas concert was held at the Dundee West Church.

This featured performances from local school and nursery pupils, and singing group The Notables.

Here are some of the best pics from the night, taken by Alan Richardson.