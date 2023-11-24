Dundee Best pictures of festive fun at Dundee’s West End Christmas lights switch on The festivities are part of the West End Christmas fortnight which runs until December 6. By Laura Devlin November 24 2023, 10.54am Share Best pictures of festive fun at Dundee’s West End Christmas lights switch on Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4821968/best-pictures-of-festive-fun-at-dundees-west-end-christmas-lights-switch-on/ Copy Link 0 comment Finn Kane looks at the lights during the Dundee West End Xmas lights switch on. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk. Dundee’s West End Christmas lights switch-on attracted hundreds of locals as the festive season gets underway. Taking place as part of the West End Christmas Fortnight, the lights were switched on at Miller’s Wynd car park on Perth Road on Thursday. The celebration also saw a visit from Santa himself, alongside Dundee United’s mascot Terry the Terror who handed out goody bags to the kids who had come along. Before the light switch-on ceremony kicked off, a Christmas concert was held at the Dundee West Church. This featured performances from local school and nursery pupils, and singing group The Notables. Here are some of the best pics from the night, taken by Alan Richardson. Isabella Niptu (4) looks at the lights. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk. Duenna Voices community choir at the switch on. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk. Imogen Kidd (9) with Terry the Terror. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk. Duenna Voices community choir were in good voice. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk. Duenna Voices community choir after their performance. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk. Mains of Fintry pipe band leading the procession from Dundee West Church to the lights switch on. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk. Children from Cherry Blossom Nursery School at the Christmas concert at Dundee West Church. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk. Blackness primary pupils performing at the Christmas concert. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk. Young members of the audience at the Dundee West Church Christmas Concert. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk. The Cherry Blossom Nursery School pupils performing. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
