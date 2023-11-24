Best pictures of festive fun at Dundee’s West End Christmas lights switch on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures of festive fun at Dundee’s West End Christmas lights switch on

The festivities are part of the West End Christmas fortnight which runs until December 6.

By Laura Devlin
Finn Kane looks at the lights during the Dundee West End Xmas lights switch on. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Finn Kane looks at the lights during the Dundee West End Xmas lights switch on. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.

Dundee’s West End Christmas lights switch-on attracted hundreds of locals as the festive season gets underway.

Taking place as part of the West End Christmas Fortnight, the lights were switched on at Miller’s Wynd car park on Perth Road on Thursday.

The celebration also saw a visit from Santa himself, alongside Dundee United’s mascot Terry the Terror who handed out goody bags to the kids who had come along.

Before the light switch-on ceremony kicked off, a Christmas concert was held at the Dundee West Church.

This featured performances from local school and nursery pupils, and singing group The Notables.

Here are some of the best pics from the night, taken by Alan Richardson.

Isabella Niptu (4) looks at the lights. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Duenna Voices community choir at the switch on. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Imogen Kidd (9) with Terry the Terror. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Duenna Voices community choir were in good voice. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Duenna Voices community choir after their performance. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Mains of Fintry pipe band leading the procession from Dundee West Church to the lights switch on. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Children from Cherry Blossom Nursery School at the Christmas concert at Dundee West Church. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Blackness primary pupils performing at the Christmas concert. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Young members of the audience at the Dundee West Church Christmas Concert. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
The Cherry Blossom Nursery School pupils performing. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.

Conversation