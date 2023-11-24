Fife vegetable firm fined £360k after worker dragged into carrot machine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife vegetable firm fined £360k after worker dragged into carrot machine

Kettle Produce admitted failing to ensure the safety of the worker, who was affected for a year after the accident.

By Gordon Currie
The accident happened at the Kettle Produce plant at Orkie Farm, Freuchie. Image: Google.
The accident happened at the Kettle Produce plant at Orkie Farm, Freuchie. Image: Google.

Scotland’s leading vegetable producer has been fined £360,000 after a worker was choked unconscious while cleaning a carrot production line.

Kettle Produce admitted health and safety failures which led to the staff member being dragged into machinery by his hood.

Remigiusz Cyrek, 37, was injured when he was trapped by a giant roller while carrying out a deep clean.

It affected his working capabilities for a full year.

‘Tragic and unusual case’

Passing sentence at Dundee Sheriff Court, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said: “The company is the market leader for the provision of fresh and prepared vegetables.

“The injured party was a hygiene operative.

“At the time he was working on the carrot baton line conveyor belt.

“The hood of his top was caught by the roller.

“The hood got caught round the roller and tightened round his neck.

“He was unconscious.

“He was off work for six months and had a further six months of light duties after that.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.
Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

“It is clear employees had different views on how to carry out the cleaning.

“That contributed to an unsafe system of work.

“The company fell short in relation to the weekly cleaning operation.

“Systems were in place, but not adhered to.

“This is a tragic and unusual case.

“I think the injured person in this case has been very fortunate.”

Dragged into machine

The Fife-based vegetable producer admitted responsibility for the accident by failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of staff at its Orkie Farm production centre near Freuchie between August 21 2017 and June 22 2018.

Fiscal depute Gail Adair told the court the conveyor belt and rollers should have been isolated and completely switched off before the weekly clean.

She said: “Mr Cyrek is a Polish national who has been living in the UK since 2011.

“He has been employed as a hygiene operative with the company since August 21 2017.

“He was undertaking the weekly clean of the carrot baton line.

“He began pressure washing the line.

“It was running at the time and the driven roller was turning.

“This was a rotating power roller.

“The hood of his waterproof jacket got caught in the roller, causing it to tighten round his neck and lead to a loss of consciousness.

Kettle Produce sign
The company admitted a health and safety breach over the accident.

“The other hygiene operative found him unconscious under the conveyor, with the hood of his jacket tangled in the roller.

“Others became aware of that operative screaming at them.

“They ran to the central cabin and switched off the line.

“They freed him by manually feeding the roller to free his clothing.”

The prosecutor told the court that Mr Cyrek was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with severe swelling and bruising to his neck.

He suffered a loss of feeling in his fingertips.

£4 million losses due to Covid

Counsel for the company, Barry Smith, said: “All of those at Kettle Produce very sincerely regret this accident occurred and caused injury to Mr Cyrek, who was a valued employee.”

He said the company, which was founded in 1976 and has 1,100 staff, was a market leader in the prepared vegetable sector and was a “large company” in terms of turnover.

“It is accepted there was a failure to ensure a safe system of work was properly implemented.

“There was a system, and had it been followed properly, it would have ensured safety.

“Clear instruction was not universally understood and followed.

“It is accepted the company fell short of the required standard.”

He urged the court to take Covid-affected losses of more than £4 million over the last two financial years into account when deciding the scale of the fine to impose.

