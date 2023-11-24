‘Dundee hardman’ remake could be on the cards as director contacts star of viral video two decades on

A school teacher has revealed he could be set to recreate his iconic “Dundee hardman” video after he was contacted by the director of the original video clip.

David McLean says he has been “astounded” by the reaction after The Courier tracked him down 23 years on from when the footage was shot.

Back in 2000, the then-16-year-old delivered a speech about Dundee being a “hardman town” while being interviewed in a corner shop.

The clip has since made him an internet sensation after being shared across social media.

It was revealed this week that the now 40-year-old works as a science teacher at Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy, but still lives in Dundee.

David says he has been signing copies of The Courier for his pupils since the article was published.

Colleagues have also joined in on the fun – putting a sign on his classroom door saying: “Warning! Dundee hardman inside!”

The former Harris Academy pupil said: “I’ve been astounded by the reaction to this.

“I’ve been enjoying the good-hearted banter.

“Kids in my National 5 class even asked me to sign a copy of The Courier – I thought they were joking.

“It seems to have lifted a few spirits and my wife, Rosie, has been loving reading all the comments.

“She reads the Facebook page Angry People in Local Newspapers, where the story also appeared after it was published.”

David says he cannot remember why the corner shop video was shot, but that he was in the store on Blackness Road buying Fizzy Lizzy sweets at the time.

Viewers have often wondered what happened to the other people who appeared in the clip.

However, David may now be set for a reunion with the man behind the footage.

‘I wouldn’t mind Fizzy Lizzy sweets calling me for an endorsement’

He said: “The director of the video, who lives in Wormit, left his contact details with the school.

“We’ve spoken on the phone very briefly and are planning a catch-up.

“It was nice to speak with him and there has been talk of a possible follow-up video.

“My wife has again joked about me doing these birthday greeting videos.

“If I was to do anything I certainly wouldn’t be monetising it, but I’d happily do it for charity.

“I wouldn’t mind Fizzy Lizzy sweets giving me a call for an endorsement, though.”

Locals branded David a “legend” and called for him to be given the freedom of Dundee after the story emerged this week.