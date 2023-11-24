‘Dundee hardman’ remake could be on the cards as director contacts star of viral video two decades on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dundee hardman’ remake could be on the cards as director contacts star of viral video two decades on

David McLean says he has been "astounded" by the response after The Courier tracked him down.

By James Simpson
David McLean in the iconic 'hardman' video. Image: YouTube
David McLean in the iconic 'hardman' video. Image: YouTube

A school teacher has revealed he could be set to recreate his iconic “Dundee hardman” video after he was contacted by the director of the original video clip.

David McLean says he has been “astounded” by the reaction after The Courier tracked him down 23 years on from when the footage was shot.

Back in 2000, the then-16-year-old delivered a speech about Dundee being a “hardman town” while being interviewed in a corner shop.

The clip has since made him an internet sensation after being shared across social media.

It was revealed this week that the now 40-year-old works as a science teacher at Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy, but still lives in Dundee.

David says he has been signing copies of The Courier for his pupils since the article was published.

Colleagues have also joined in on the fun – putting a sign on his classroom door saying: “Warning! Dundee hardman inside!”

Staff at Breadalbane Academy have been joining in on the fun. Image: David McLean
David McLean who is a science teacher at Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy.
David is now a science teacher. Image: David McLean

The former Harris Academy pupil said: “I’ve been astounded by the reaction to this.

“I’ve been enjoying the good-hearted banter.

“Kids in my National 5 class even asked me to sign a copy of The Courier – I thought they were joking.

“It seems to have lifted a few spirits and my wife, Rosie, has been loving reading all the comments.

“She reads the Facebook page Angry People in Local Newspapers, where the story also appeared after it was published.”

David McLean and his wife
David with wife Rosie. Image: David McLean

David says he cannot remember why the corner shop video was shot, but that he was in the store on Blackness Road buying Fizzy Lizzy sweets at the time.

Viewers have often wondered what happened to the other people who appeared in the clip.

However, David may now be set for a reunion with the man behind the footage.

‘I wouldn’t mind Fizzy Lizzy sweets calling me for an endorsement’

He said: “The director of the video, who lives in Wormit, left his contact details with the school.

“We’ve spoken on the phone very briefly and are planning a catch-up.

“It was nice to speak with him and there has been talk of a possible follow-up video.

“My wife has again joked about me doing these birthday greeting videos.

“If I was to do anything I certainly wouldn’t be monetising it, but I’d happily do it for charity.

“I wouldn’t mind Fizzy Lizzy sweets giving me a call for an endorsement, though.”

Locals branded David a “legend” and called for him to be given the freedom of Dundee after the story emerged this week.

