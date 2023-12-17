Weekend Focus: Dundee Christmas carol singers reveal the timeless appeal of carolling

‘Tis the season of joy and goodwill, and nothing captures the spirit of Christmas quite like the timeless tradition of carol singing.

As the air turns crisp and the streets twinkle with festive lights, communities come alive with the melodious strains of familiar tunes, creating an enchanting atmosphere that warms the heart and stirs the soul.

The magic begins as groups of carollers gather, adorned in cosy scarves and Santa hats, armed with songbooks and voices filled with enthusiasm.

The harmonious blend of voices, from young children to seasoned singers, creates a symphony of sound that transcends generations.

From classics like “Silent Night” and “Good King Wenceslas” to the upbeat “Jingle Bells,” the melodies weave a tapestry of nostalgia and tradition.

But with church attendances struggling and the traditions of Christmas often drowned out by the ringing tills of commercialism, what do carol singers get out of the experience and why do they do it?

Dundee Christmas carol singers celebrate bonding over shared lyrics

One of the most magical aspects of Christmas carol singing is its ability to foster a sense of community, says John-Luke Harris, director of music at the Chaplaincy Centre, University of Dundee.

As carollers come together, their music becomes a beacon of joy.

Dundee University was recently named the UK’s “most Christmassy university” thanks to factors including the length of its winter break, number of snowy days in December, having the closest ice rink, and its proximity to the North Pole.

That festive spirit was celebrated last Sunday with the annual Carols by Candlelight service at St Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral in Dundee.

The highlight of the university calendar, which was broadcast on BBC Radio Scotland last year, and online during Covid-19 in 2020, sees the university choir lead the service with seven Lessons and traditional carols, as well as some choral pieces involving the university chamber choir.

Open to the public, who are handed a candle when they enter the magnificent church, audience members are encouraged to warm up their vocal cords and get involved with the festivities, bonding over shared lyrics and the joyous spirit of the season.

Afterwards, mince pies and mulled wine are served, ensuring a feel good atmosphere.

Dundee Christmas carol singer says traditions have passed down generations

In a world that often seems fast-paced and disconnected, John-Luke says carol singing invites us to pause, reflect, and immerse ourselves in the joyous ambiance of the season.

“I think there’s something about singing those carols we learn as children that have been passed on for generations and generations,” said the 27-year-old bass singer, who was brought up in the brass band world.

“When you look at the history of some of the music, some of it is 300, 400, 500-years old.

“You’ve got this really extensive tradition that’s been passed on, and one that hopefully stays with us.

“Then there’s also that aesthetic of the Dickensian, Victorian Christmas – that sort of nostalgia.

“I think there’s also something transcendent and other-worldly about it too.

“It’s not something you see every day.

“You are away from the screens, it’s all authentic sort of candle lit.”

How did John-Luke become a carol singer?

John-Luke trained as a trumpet player at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester from where he graduated with a degree in performance.

Moving up to Dundee, he did a masters in counselling.

After working as a freelance musician and therapist, he officially came into post as director of music at Dundee University in September.

There, he’s responsible for the ensembles and choirs, and helps facilitate a musical community on campus.

As a Roman Catholic, this is a particularly special time of year for John-Luke.

“There’s something about the liturgy of being a Catholic,” he said.

“We have advent and we have lent. We follow seasons.

“So for me there’s that added spiritual element.”

However, there’s also that universal element of nostalgia and togetherness for those who don’t follow any particular religion.

They can still enjoy the warmth of Christmas and coming together.

“There’s that timeless, spiritual aspect of communal singing,” he added.

“It’s been part of human life – singing around a campfire – for thousands of years.

“And it certainly reinforces that sense of community and sense of belonging.

“You are sharing in something. You certainly see that in football matches.

“I think something that’s really sad in my background as a music teacher is hymns aren’t sung in schools any more.

“Not for any religious reason, you lose that sense of singing together.

“But I think carol singing is a great opportunity to revive that.

“The ancient and primitive tradition of singing together as one big community.

“Irrespective of the sacred elements of it, I think there’s something great about that.”

Has student Ally Fleming always been a carol singer?

Someone else who took part in the Carols by Candlelight service was third year Dundee University geography student and soprano Ally Fleming.

For her, Christmas Day is always special as it’s her birthday – and this year she turns 21!

However, Christmas has also always been a special time of year for her as a singer.

She’s been singing in choirs and carolling since the age of seven at primary school.

“I’m personally not religious, but in all the school environments I’ve been in, carol services and singing in choirs have always been a very prominent thing,” said the 20-year-old who grew up near Belfast in Northern Ireland.

“We were always very encouraged to join.

“The head of music at my secondary school – he made it so that if you were doing grades of music, he made it compulsory to join the choir because he was so enthusiastic about singing and thought it was really important for everyone to get involved.”

Are Christmas traditions important for Dundee carol singer Ally?

Ally said Christmas had always been a “big thing” for her and her siblings growing up – especially with her being a Christmas Day baby.

She’s a member of the Dundee University choir which is a branch of the Dundee University Music Society.

She’s also in the Dundee University chamber choir which also sits under the society.

It’s “very exciting” to be involved in the carol service, especially after extra rehearsals on the university campus to “iron out any wrinkles”.

“I think when you work so hard and try to come together and create something, to be able to stand up and perform it and have people listen, you are kind of inviting them in to share the experience,” she said.

“Music can be a solo thing but it can very much be a community activity and you are inviting loads of people in to share the emotions of what you are trying to portray.”

As a soprano, Ally says it’s hard to pick a favourite carol as she is “spoiled for choice”.

“Hark the Herald (Angels Sing) is definitely up there,” she said.

“I love Silent Night. I feel like they are all great. It’s very hard to pick.”

After so much practicing, Ally added that they were very lucky to have such a heavenly place as St Paul’s to put on their final performance.

“I think St Paul’s is a very impressive place to be able to sing,” she said.

“You feel very grateful to be able to stand up in a church.

“The acoustics are amazing.

“The shape of it just pushes the sound the whole way through the room. Everyone can hear.

“You feel very grateful to be able to stand in a setting like St Paul’s and sing”.