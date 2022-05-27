Bend It Like Bertie: Football Memories are made of this

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Bend It Like Bertie: Football Memories are made of this

By Andrew Welsh
May 27 2022, 7.45am
Bertie Auld at Celtic Park during a match against Rangers in the mid-1960s.
Jim Orr’s first quirky football play was going to be called Wembley ’67 but theatres didn’t think the name had enough chutzpah.

After it was changed to Bend It Like Baxter to reflect its Fife-born inspiration Slim Jim’s talismanic qualities and supreme self-confidence – simultaneously alluding to movie hit Bend It Like Beckham and England’s own former golden boy – it set a whole series in motion.

Glasgow-born Celtic diehard Orr later penned the hilarious Bend It Like Brattbakk, touching on his club’s unlikely title-winning season of 1997-98.

A ‘madcap comedy’

He followed that up last year with Bend It Like Bertie – in his words, a “madcap comedy” that switches between the recent past and the mid-1960s.

The titular character in this latest effort is Hoops midfield legend and Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld, who passed away last November aged 83.

The late Bertie Auld with Des McLean, who portrays him in the play.

Jim points out the work’s not a biography and it has a serious point in its highlighting of older adults’ reminiscing group Football Memories.

“The play is about a 50-year-old female Celtic fan in 2019 who’s divorced with two teenage kids and a stressful job.

Football Memories

“Her dad’s in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and she takes him to Football Memories,” he explains.

“Since Bertie’s sad passing that’s an aspect of the play I’ve extended, so there’s now four or five wee Football Memories sessions in there.

“It has more of a Bertie Q and A than last time, taking a look at different moments of his life.

“However, the play’s still the play, they don’t detract from it – they’re like vignettes.”

Billy Connolly once quipped that charismatic Auld could have cut it as a stand-up comedian, but Jim only decided to give him voice after hearing the play’s star, real-life comic Des McLean, impersonating him.

It had to be just as good

Writing the piece, the chartered accountant admits he felt the pressure of living up to previous efforts.

“This one had to be just as good in terms of fact, fiction and fantasy,” he declares.

“When you’re a Celtic fan writing Celtic plays you’ve tons of choice, and I ended up going for 1965 and the Scottish Cup run.

“Back then Celtic weren’t a world-famous club, they were nobodies who’d only won the league once in 25 years – it was Lisbon that put them on the map two years later.

Bend It Like Bertie producer Alyson Orr is also an actress and jazz singer.

“But Bertie came back to the club that January and in every single round of the cup, including the final, he was the star man and scored in most of the games.

“So one of the fun things about the play is actually having a go at players.

“If we’d had social media back then all these iconic players would have got slaughtered.

“The play goes from January to April and we end up eighth that season and most of the games in that period we don’t win.

“One of the characters has no time for Jock Stein, so when Celtic get to the final and he doesn’t play Jimmy Johnstone the reaction is brutal.

“I find it a lot of fun to go back and imagine what people would think back then.

“When you try to go against the grain a wee bit, people like that.”

Bend It Like Bertie, Whitehall Theatre, June 1 and Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, June 5.

