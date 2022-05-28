TELLYBOX: From the harrowing witch hunts to the football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TELLYBOX: From the harrowing witch hunts to the football

By David Pollock
May 28 2022, 8.05am
Historian Lucy Worsley was in Scotland for her new series.
Historian Lucy Worsley was in Scotland for her new series.

As part of her continuing quest to seemingly commit every moment of pre-20th Century British history to video, amiable telly historian Lucy Worsley was in Scotland this week for the first episode of her new series Lucy Worsley Investigates (BBC Two).

It wasn’t a jolly. The subtitle of this episode was The Witch Hunts, and Worsley investigated in detail the case of accused East Lothian witch Agnes Sampson, who  was put to death on Edinburgh’s Castle Hill in 1591.

Witch hunting in full swing

Witch hunting had become grimly fashionable in Scotland at the time, but Agnes’s story presents a dark but intriguing single case study with which to summarise the era.

Worsley wandered the streets of North Berwick and the fields of East Lothian, and visited the church in Haddington where John Knox was likely baptised.

Lucy Worsley at a ruin in Nether Keith Chapel, East Lothian.

She told not just Agnes’s story, but that of Scotland at the time.

It was a nation where the King James VI’s superstition and desire to do the right thing in the eyes of God blended with the increasing focus on religion in society after the Reformation to brew the right conditions for witch hunts.

Forces at play

There were other forces at play. One was the simple fact that, in a primitive society, people had a more embedded belief in the supernatural.

Another was that men simply had a grudge against Agnes. As a self-proclaimed healer and a midwife, some were angered she wasn’t able to cure their ills.

Others – like Knox, Worsley speculates on pretty strong evidence – had a problem with women in positions of authority.

The Forfar ‘witches’

Sadly, what really lingered about this episode – it’s a series which looks at the dark parts of British history, after all – is Worsley’s visit to Forfar to hear more about the interrogation methods involved in witches’ confessions.

One in particular is straight out of The Handmaid’s Tale, the ‘pricking’ of the witches, where they were stripped and shaved, and their blemishes were jabbed to try and find the supposed ‘witches’ mark’.

It’s “a horrible, psychosexual form of torture,” as Worsley points out, but by not sparing the details she lends weight to campaigns to pardon and memorialise these unforgotten women.

Bringing the dead to life

Looking through dusty documents doesn’t make for visually exciting telly, but Worsley’s ability as a storyteller livens things up.

“It gives a wonderful tingly feeling,” she says, excited at having read Agnes’s very own words in one document. “This is why we do this, to bring people back from the dead.”

And now to the football

Next to this, it was hard to call the events covered in Scotland: The Passion of the Playoffs (BBC One Scotland) genuinely traumatic national incidents.

Ahead of this week’s delayed World Cup qualifying playoff against Ukraine, it was a bit of nostalgic fluff, a talking heads docu-reminiscence about all those times Scotland have failed to make major football finals (and the few times we have).

Connie McLaughlin in The Passion of the Playoffs.

Still, it’s nice that the Euros last year actually gave us the courage to discuss the Scottish national team without cringing again.

With footballers and broadcasters including James McFadden, David Marshall, Willie Miller, Connie McLaughlin and Chick Young lining up to ply their memories of our playoff exploits, some memories – Mexico ’86 and Euro 2020 – were more welcome than others.

