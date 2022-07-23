Paul Whitelaw: Our TV critic looks forward to some Glasgow banter in this week’s episode of Two Doors Down, and is full anticipation for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Doors Down – Tuesday, BBC Two, 10pm

Your latest epistle begins with Alan and Michelle arriving at Eric and Beth’s house with a family-sized box of donuts (that’s twelve donuts, apparently; far too many for two people to consume). “A cuppa tea and a donut,” beams Alan, “ye cannae beat it.” Dissent ensues when Christine gets involved, as she always must: a low-key agent of chaos attired in dressing gown and slippers. We also meet Ash and Iqbal, new neighbours who’ve just arrived from London. They’ve no idea what they’re getting into (not that they’re faultless; Ash is rather snooty and patronising). Upon revealing that they work for the NHS, they’re forced to endure a barrage of tactless questions and a smattering of applause.

24 Hours in A&E – Monday, Channel 4, 9pm

As we return to St George’s in London, nurse Emma is called upon to assist a 71-year-old man who’s been brought in after suffering a stroke. While treating him with the utmost care, she tells us about her journey from working in a drycleaners to saving lives whenever possible. Meanwhile, 88-year-old Mary is rushed to A&E after falling at home and injuring her head. Mary has led a fascinating life. She shares her stories of a rebellious youth in Bermuda, before returning to the UK to pursue a career in journalism. The odds were stacked against her, but she prevailed. Other patients include a nonagenarian widow with an unshakeable commitment to providing for his family.

Myanmar: The Forgotten Revolution – Monday, Channel 4, 11:05pm

Right now, in the Southeast Asian country of Myanmar, a civil war is raging. 20,000 people have been reported dead. At least three major war crimes have been committed by the current Myanmar government, who seized power during a military coup. And yet we never hear about this on the news. Why? The latest Dispatches report lays the situation bare in unflinching detail. It questions the entire point of institutions such as the UN, which have failed to help these people in their dire time of need. It also follows young armed guerrillas who were once peaceful protesters. They’ve been left with no choice, they have to counter violence with violence. It’s their only hope of liberation.

Mountain Vets – Tuesday, BBC Two, 8pm

Founded in 1836, the Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is the world’s second oldest animal welfare charity. Its brilliant staff face difficult challenges on a daily basis. In the latest episode of this touching series, we’re introduced to young vet Allana, who has always wanted to work at the USPCA. She’s living her dream. Allana is dealing with a three-legged Lurcher with a heart murmur. Her colleague, Gillian, has a most unusual patient on her hands: a Lionhead goldfish that’s no longer able to swim. Meanwhile, in a picturesque town located 30 miles away, we visit a much smaller yet no less dedicated veterinary practice. Every week, they treat over 250 pets and livestock.

From – Tuesday, Sky Showcase, 9pm

This new science-fiction/horror series stars Harold Perrineau from Lost as the sheriff of a hellish small town in the remote depths of middle America. Once you arrive in town, you can never leave. Imagine Royston Vasey but without the laughs. The series launches with a double-bill in which a family regret taking a detour during a cross-country road trip. Without wishing to give too much away, these unwitting new arrivals gradually discover that they’ve basically entered the Twilight Zone. The town is surrounded by dark, forbidding forests, where terrifying creatures dwell. God only knows where it’s all heading, you know what these high-concept shows are like, but the basic conceit is fairly promising.

The Great – Wednesday, Channel 4, 10pm

Billed as “an occasionally true story”, this period drama plays fast and loose with the facts surrounding Catherine the Great’s rise to power in late 18th century Russia. If you’re willing to accept The Great for what it is – a rather campy satirical comedy-drama with scant interest in historical accuracy – then you may have fun with it. Elle Fanning stars as Catherine, an all-powerful Empress who sought to bring enlightenment to her beloved homeland. As season two begins, we find her struggling to come to terms with the fact that perhaps Russia doesn’t want to be ‘free’ after all. The cast also includes Gillian Anderson as Catherine’s mother, and Nicholas Hoult as the bitterly dethroned Peter III.

Commonwealth Games: Opening Ceremony – Thursday, BBC One, 7pm

Steven Knight, who created the hit period gangster saga Peaky Blinders, is one of the key creative directors behind this athletics extravaganza. Naturally, he’s remained tight-lipped about what the ceremony will actually involve, but you can absolutely guarantee that it won’t be a bland affair. Something we do know for sure is this: seeing as the event is being held in Birmingham, the ceremony will proudly showcase West Midlands talent and diversity. We’ll also enjoy the traditional Parade of Nations and the grand finale of the Queen’s Baton Relay. Those reliable pros Clare Balding, Andrew Cotter and Hazel Irvine are your commentators for the evening. BBC One’s coverage of the games commences at 9:15am on Friday.