Paul Whitelaw: Martin Compston heads home for a Scottish travelogue

By Paul Whitelaw
September 3 2022, 10.32am
Martin Compston, Lawrence Chaney, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and Phil MacHugh in Dunoon, Alan Peebles
Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling – Thursday, BBC Scotland, 10pm and Friday, BBC Two, 9:30pm

The Line of Duty actor swells with national pride during this perfectly pleasant scenic travelogue. He reacquaints himself with Scotland in the company of his pal, the TV presenter Phil MacHugh. They’re an affable duo. The series begins on the West Coast, where Compston is from. In Dunoon they shoot the cheerfully innuendo-laden breeze (and play crazy golf) with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney. Later on, they climb a hill with Zahrah Mahmood, who’s made a name for herself on Instagram as The Hillwalking Hijabi. Their view from the summit is stunning. “You know how a lot of people say the great outdoors are their church?” she smiles, “I feel like this is my mosque.”

Inside Central Station – Monday, BBC One, 8pm

The latest series of this observational doc about Glasgow’s Central Station heralds some major changes for staff and passengers alike. We follow engineers as they deal with one of the biggest renovations the Argyll line has ever seen. This project necessitates the temporary closure of Glasgow Central’s low level station, which serves over five million passengers every year. Despite all of this stress and upheaval, everyone appears to take it in their stride. There’s no point complaining about minor inconveniences, especially when they’ll ultimately lead to improvements. Wise words, I know. Inside Central Station is a genial show, a modest little masterclass in how to compile a workplace documentary. It’s full of low-key character and charm.

24 Hours in A&E – Monday, Channel 4, 9pm

The 28th series of 24 Hours in A&E was filmed at St George’s Hospital in London during the lockdown autumn of 2020. It begins with Sara, who’s been rushed to A&E after collapsing at work. The doctors are concerned that she may have a bleed on the brain. Meanwhile, teenager Flynn hits a car while riding his bike, and Jane – who visits A&E with a severe headache – reflects upon her childhood spent in Zambia and Lancashire. As always, it’s a reliably tender compendium of human interest stories. The formula never changes, because it doesn’t need to. Our innate empathy connects us with these people. It could be you, me, or any of our loved ones in those hospital beds.

First Dates Hotel – Tuesday, Channel 4, 9pm

The First Dates Hotel team are ready to welcome another batch of dating hopefuls. 

Another year, another spin-off series in which maître d’ Fred Sirieix and his matchmaking squad usher yet another group of hopefuls into their exotic luxury love shack. Ex-military paramedic Gareth has pretty much given up on the hope of ever meeting anyone. Gareth, having applied to appear on First Dates, obviously wasn’t expecting the producers to match him up with a theoretically perfect partner. The twist in this particular story – First Dates doesn’t half love its twists – is that Gareth and his date, Carys, once chatted with each other on a dating app. But they never took things any further than that. We also meet a retired taxidermist embarking upon her first date in 39 years.

Doc Martin – Wednesday, STV, 9pm

Martin Clunes returns as Doc Martin for a fond farewell.

Martin Clunes has been playing TV’s most beloved Cornwall-based grumpy medic on and off for eighteen years. And now it’s time for him to say farewell to the character. The final series begins with our hero in self-imposed retirement, a decision he’s clearly starting to regret. Your special guest star is Kay Ripley, who plays a woman struggling with a stressful divorce. Doc Martin lasted so long for several very good and straightforward reasons: well-written scripts, lovely scenery and likeable characters brought to life by a solid cast, a cast spearheaded by Clunes exuding his uniquely lugubrious charisma. A warm, droll comedy drama with popular appeal, it achieved everything it ever set out to do.

Police, Camera, Murder – Thursday, STV, 9pm

Two Family members lay flowers on Reece Tansey’s memorial outside his home in Bolton. (C) Optomen TV

I’m usually disinclined to recommend programmes of this nature, they make me feel queasy, but it’s a fairly quiet week – the autumn TV schedules start in earnest soon, thank God – so here we are. Police, Camera, Murder – I suppose you have to admire the unabashed gawping bluntness of that title – follows British police squads as they investigate Category A murders using social media data, smartphone analysis and CCTV footage. Episode one looks into the tragic case of a murdered teenager from Manchester. Meanwhile, Lancashire Police discover the body of a pensioner who didn’t meet a pleasant end. I won’t go into any more detail, there’s no need. You know what these shows are like. Please, don’t have nightmares.

Katie Price: Trauma and Me – Thursday, Channel 4, 9pm

Katie Price opens up about her experience of PTSD.

Last year, Katie Price experienced PTSD following a car accident. In this documentary, she talks about her ongoing mental health struggles. The programme wasn’t available in time for my deadline, but I’m flagging it up because Price is a very candid and thoughtful person. The documentaries she’s fronted in recent years have always been worthwhile. This one features contributions from Price’s parents, who express understandable concern about their daughter’s wellbeing. Price, as always, interviews and listens to people who are experiencing similar problems. They discuss the various triggers that can cause them to spiral, while highlighting the ways in which we can help ourselves and each other. I predict with some confidence that it will all be handled sensitively.

