Entertainment TV & Film

Fife actor lifts lid on starring as Ezra Miller’s double in blockbuster movie The Flash

Lindores-based Ed Wade stars as Ezra Miller's acting double in the superhero movie.

By Ben MacDonald
Ed Wade and Ezra Miller
Ed Wade (right) performs as Ezra Miller's acting double in The Flash. Image: Supplied

A Fife actor has lifted the lid on his experience of working on one of the blockbuster movies of the summer.

Ed Wade, from Lindores, appears in The Flash, released in cinemas on Wednesday.

The movie sees the superhero aka Barry Allen travel back in time to prevent a tragedy that changed his life.

And it sees Ed performing as superstar Ezra Miller’s acting double as two Barrys – the past and present versions – square up to evil forces.

The Fifer, whose face is replaced in the scenes by Miller’s thanks to CGI, said: “Before I auditioned I didn’t know what the project was. It wasn’t until I arrived at the Warner Bros studio that I found out it was for The Flash and that I was auditioning to be Ezra’s double in the movie.

“The chemistry read came along and I met Ezra and (director) Andy Muschietti.

“I spent weeks learning all Ezra’s movies, their mannerisms and their behaviour, everything I possibly could.

“I walked into the room and was totally star struck.

The Lindores actor (right) performs as the second Barry Allen. Image: Supplied

“The audition went really well, for the whole 40 minutes we just laughed.

“When I got the call to say I got the job I stood up, screamed my head off and immediately went for a run in the rain.

“I had my arms out running like a kid, it was the best feeling in the world. It was like winning the lottery.”

A big difference from the theatre

Having started at Cupar’s Corn Exchange, Ed trained at the Dance School of Scotland and Mountview in London before performing on the West End.

He said: “Although the job title is the same, it’s wildly different.

“In theatre you work closely with a cast full of people every night.

“You’re repeating the same stuff everyday and have fun with people you get to know more intimately, they end up becoming your best friends.

“On a £300 million movie it’s much different, there’s less actors but a lot more crew members.

“You arrive on set, do the scene once or twice and that’ll be it, they move on to the next thing.

“The sense of scale can feel bigger too. They built the entire Batcave for the movie.

“You could fit two Boeing 737s in that studio. It was electrifying. I love both equally however.”

Ed Wade and Ezra Miller filming The Flash. Image: Supplied

The movie sees Michael Keaton return as Batman for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns.

Ed – who also appears briefly in The Flash as a reporter – said: “The first time working with Keaton was so cool.

“This was his return as Batman, his most iconic role.

“He spoke to me about being Scottish because he is of Scottish heritage.

“He also said on his last day of filming that I was the most patient and professional actor on set.

“We met again filming Batgirl [yet to be released] and I wondered if he would remember me. He noticed me before I noticed him.”

Ed filmed with Batman star Michael Keaton on two occasions. Image: Supplied

Now The Flash is out, Ed – hailed as “an incredible actor” by director Muschietti in a US interview – is ready for his next opportunity.

He said: “Truly, I would love to work in the world of film again. I know that my introduction to the industry was a unique one.

“I feel like the luckiest kid in the world right now to have played The Flash.

“It was the craziest experience of my entire life.

Edward Wade
Ed attended the world premiere in Hollywood. Image: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“I love the theatre but the next film or TV experience that comes up I would jump like a salmon at it.

“If it doesn’t come, then I can remember this as one of the best professional experiences of my entire career.”

