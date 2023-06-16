Multi-storey residents ask ‘who will be answerable?’ if Kirkcaldy height appliance is needed after fire service cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Multi-storey residents ask ‘who will be answerable?’ if Kirkcaldy height appliance is needed after fire service cuts

People in Forth View flats say they are still terrified of a Grenfell-type disaster, despite assurances from assistant chief fire officer David Farries.

By Claire Warrender
Kirkcaldy's Forth View multi-storey blocks sit on the Esplanade. Image: Google Maps
Residents of a Kirkcaldy multi-storey say they are terrified of a Grenfell-style disaster if the town’s fire station loses its height appliance.

Forth View Tenants and Residents’ Association has written to Scotland’s fire chiefs to voice serious concerns over the move.

And they don’t accept assurances given by assistant chief fire officer David Farries that the withdrawal will not put them at increased risk.

The three Esplanade blocks are seven stories high and contain 126 flats in total.

And the nearest aerial appliance will be based at Dunfermline following fire service cuts in September.

Tenants and residents’ association chairman Tony Whinfield said: “It’s going to be 45 minutes away from our high-rise flats. That’s crazy.

“I know Mr Farries is a professional and we have to listen to him.

“But he has to listen to our concerns too and we don’t think he is.”

‘It just has to happen once’

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) announced at the end of May it was cutting 10 appliances from stations across Scotland in a bid to save £11 million.

They include pumps in Methil, Glenrothes and Dunfermline as well as the Kirkcaldy height appliance.

Mr Farries attempted to quell fears in an interview with The Courier on Thursday.

Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
He said the height appliance had not been used to rescue people in five years.

This is because fires are fought internally and the cladding used means the flames don’t spread like they did at Grenfell.

Mr Farries said: “I do understand the concerns of people but they don’t really understand how we respond to fire.

“They are really in a safe environment.”

However, Mr Whinfield responded: “It just has to happen once, as in Grenfell.

“God forbid, if it happens and we do need it, then who will be answerable?

“It’s terrifying to think about it.”

Fire Brigade Union shares residents’ concerns

Kirkcaldy SNP MSP David Torrance held a meeting with senior fire officers to discuss the removal of appliances in Kirkcaldy and Methil.

He said: “I will be arranging a meeting with the Scottish Government’s minister for victims and community safety to discuss what can be done to save these appliances from being taken away from our community.”

A height appliance was required at a former nightclub fire in Kirkcaldy in March.
The Fire Brigade Union (FBU) also shares the residents’ concerns.

Regional chair Gus Sproul said: “We have seen the response over the past three weeks from local communities and their representatives.

“And that is that they are far less concerned with whether an appliance is rescuing people every day, but that it’s available to respond when needed.

“If community safety is their primary concern then removal of the Fife appliances is difficult to square with that.”

‘Communities deserve to be listened to’

He added: “The FBU understands the SFRS is under real pressure financially.

“This fight has always been about making the case for investment in the service.

“It does seem now though, that the lack of public consultation has…left communities with justifiable concerns.

“Whether the need was immediate or not, the communities we are here to protect surely deserve to be listened to.

“To talk of future station closures and the inevitable loss of hundreds more jobs and ‘an opportunity to rebalance and reshape’ is insulting to our members all over Scotland.”

