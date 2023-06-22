Dundee Gladiators star back in training after TV show injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Gladiators star back in training after TV show injury

Sheli McCoy, known as Sabre in the upcoming series, suffered a hamstring tear during filming.

By Ben MacDonald
Gladiators competitor Sheli McCoy on crutches
Sheli McCoy on crutches after her injury during Gladiators filming. Image: Sheli McCoy/Instagram

A Dundee star of the new series of Gladiators has returned to training after being forced to pull out of filming through injury.

Sheli McCoy, who runs Sweatbox Dundee on Camperdown Road, has been filming episodes for the revamped version of the TV show after joining the cast as Sabre.

But during the recordings in Sheffield, Sheli suffered a torn hamstring – forcing her to withdraw.

It has not been confirmed whether she will still feature when the new Gladiators series eventually airs – but she has hinted at a return to the show.

Torn hamstring while filming for Gladiators

Earlier this week, she posted on Instagram: “Whilst filming for Gladiators I incurred a little battle injury – a hamstring tear.

“Up to that point, every single day was a blessing and every event an unforgettable experience that I would repeat in a second.

“I’m so thankful for such a phenomenal opportunity and I gave my absolute everything in each event to do justice to such an honour and privilege.”

Dundee 'Gladiator' Sheli McCoy
Sheli hopes to return to Gladiators. Image: Gladiators/Facebook

Sheli – whose participation in the show was revealed in May – added: “I’m no stranger to rehabilitation practice, running my own sports injury clinic and specialising in athlete recovery strategy.

“I’m confident that these next few months will offer me an opportunity to focus on areas of imbalance, enjoy alternative training methods and document a recovery process for others to learn and be motivated by.

“I have to thank the medical staff and production team as they assessed, monitored and cared for me relentlessly post-injury and to date.

‘Brace yourself for when Sabre is allowed back out’

“Sabre will be on cage rest for a few weeks so brace yourself when she’s allowed back out.”

Sheli has since updated fans with videos showing her returning to training in the gym.

She said: “My work ethic’s not injured, just my hamstring.”

Sheli’s representatives and the show’s creators have been contacted for comment.

Fellow star of the show Ella-Mae Rayner, aka Comet, has also revealed she suffered a leg injury during filming.

