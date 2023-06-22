Dundee Gladiators star back in training after TV show injury

A Dundee star of the new series of Gladiators has returned to training after being forced to pull out of filming through injury.

Sheli McCoy, who runs Sweatbox Dundee on Camperdown Road, has been filming episodes for the revamped version of the TV show after joining the cast as Sabre.

But during the recordings in Sheffield, Sheli suffered a torn hamstring – forcing her to withdraw.

It has not been confirmed whether she will still feature when the new Gladiators series eventually airs – but she has hinted at a return to the show.

Torn hamstring while filming for Gladiators

Earlier this week, she posted on Instagram: “Whilst filming for Gladiators I incurred a little battle injury – a hamstring tear.

“Up to that point, every single day was a blessing and every event an unforgettable experience that I would repeat in a second.

“I’m so thankful for such a phenomenal opportunity and I gave my absolute everything in each event to do justice to such an honour and privilege.”

Sheli – whose participation in the show was revealed in May – added: “I’m no stranger to rehabilitation practice, running my own sports injury clinic and specialising in athlete recovery strategy.

“I’m confident that these next few months will offer me an opportunity to focus on areas of imbalance, enjoy alternative training methods and document a recovery process for others to learn and be motivated by.

“I have to thank the medical staff and production team as they assessed, monitored and cared for me relentlessly post-injury and to date.

‘Brace yourself for when Sabre is allowed back out’

“Sabre will be on cage rest for a few weeks so brace yourself when she’s allowed back out.”

Sheli has since updated fans with videos showing her returning to training in the gym.

She said: “My work ethic’s not injured, just my hamstring.”

Sheli’s representatives and the show’s creators have been contacted for comment.

Fellow star of the show Ella-Mae Rayner, aka Comet, has also revealed she suffered a leg injury during filming.