Pitlochry care home makes ‘significant improvement’ months after scathing report

Inspectors have found “significant improvements” at a Pitlochry care home months after it was given a scathing report.

Balhousie Pitlochry Care Home, in Perthshire, came under fire in December after a series of issues were discovered – including having inadequate bedding and “severely underweight” residents.

However, a follow up inspection – which took place between April 27 and 29 – found the situation to be improving.

As a result, the Care Inspectorate no longer plans on going ahead with proposals to remove the home’s registration.

Key areas of improvement at Balhousie Pitlochry

Key findings of the inspection at Balhousie Pitlochry include:

The service has “worked hard” to comply with the improvement notice

A significant number of new staff members have been employed

There is “effective oversight” of residents’ care needs

A range of activities are available

Staff and leadership are motivated to keep improving the service.

However, the report stated that more work needs to be done to rebuild the trust and improve communication towards the residents’ families.

No plans to cancel registration of Balhousie Pitlochry

A letter sent from the watchdog said: “On December 21 2022 you were served with an improvement notice in relation to Balhousie Pitlochry Care Home.

“The improvement notice stated that unless there was a significant improvement in

provision of the service, Social Care and Social Work Improvement Scotland intended to make a proposal to cancel your registration.

“As there has been a significant improvement in the service, the Care Inspectorate has

decided not to proceed to make a proposal to cancel the registration of the service.”

Inspection finds ‘stable and consistent staff team’

The report added that residents found meal times had improved, as had leadership.

The inspection found that Balhousie Pitlochry is also no longer reliant on agency staff and now has a “stable and consistent staff team”.

The service also has extra domestic staff to “maintain a clean and safe environment”.

Balhousie has been contacted for comment.