Pitlochry care home makes ‘significant improvement’ months after scathing report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pitlochry care home makes ‘significant improvement’ months after scathing report

Balhousie Pitlochry Care Home was served an improvement notice in December.

By Kieran Webster
Balhousie Pitlochry Care Home, where the inspection was carried out
Balhousie Pitlochry Care Home. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Inspectors have found “significant improvements” at a Pitlochry care home months after it was given a scathing report.

Balhousie Pitlochry Care Home, in Perthshire, came under fire in December after a series of issues were discovered – including having inadequate bedding and “severely underweight” residents.

However, a follow up inspection – which took place between April 27 and 29 – found the situation to be improving.

As a result, the Care Inspectorate no longer plans on going ahead with proposals to remove the home’s registration.

Key areas of improvement at Balhousie Pitlochry

Key findings of the inspection at Balhousie Pitlochry include:

  • The service has “worked hard” to comply with the improvement notice
  • A significant number of new staff members have been employed
  • There is “effective oversight” of residents’ care needs
  • A range of activities are available
  • Staff and leadership are motivated to keep improving the service.

However, the report stated that more work needs to be done to rebuild the trust and improve communication towards the residents’ families.

No plans to cancel registration of Balhousie Pitlochry

A letter sent from the watchdog said: “On December 21 2022 you were served with an improvement notice in relation to Balhousie Pitlochry Care Home.

“The improvement notice stated that unless there was a significant improvement in
provision of the service, Social Care and Social Work Improvement Scotland intended to make a proposal to cancel your registration.

“As there has been a significant improvement in the service, the Care Inspectorate has
decided not to proceed to make a proposal to cancel the registration of the service.”

Inspection finds ‘stable and consistent staff team’

The report added that residents found meal times had improved, as had leadership.

The inspection found that Balhousie Pitlochry is also no longer reliant on agency staff and now has a “stable and consistent staff team”.

The service also has extra domestic staff to “maintain a clean and safe environment”.

Balhousie has been contacted for comment.

More from The Courier

Gladiators competitor Sheli McCoy on crutches
Dundee Gladiators star back in training after TV show injury
Peter Campbell has been jailed for eight months.
Sheriff's rage at Montrose stalker who completed just minutes of 200 hours community service
Ife Akidoe from St Joseph's Primary Dundee.
Deaf Dundee schoolchildren sing with sign language to share joy of music
Sharon Murray went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Driver blamed victim after collision with pedestrian at Perth McDonald’s
A woman wearing rainbow glasses and a green jumpsuit in front of the takeaway counter in The Little Green Larder.
Dundee zero waste shop The Little Green Larder reopens with takeaway
These Morgan Academy pupils are concerned about their peers who are vaping. Katya Walls (school vice captain, 6th year), Crawford Miller (school vice captain, 6th year), Imaan Hussain (school captain, 6th year) and Lewis Brown (5th year). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside the Dundee school fighting back against the teen vape epidemic
Alexander Rea leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Marines corporal injured police officer in Dundee street brawl
Fort Apache at Fairmuir School was built by 12 lads at the school, which catered for  children with special needs. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures of life in Dundee in 1973 - when a house cost £9k and…
James Glen of St Andrews Taxis and Davie Wilcox of Club Cabs are concerned about unscrupulous taxi drivers.
St Andrews taxi firms warn rogue drivers are ripping-off customers
Courier Business Awards Profile 2015 Winners Picture shows; Owen Hazel of Jannettas Gelateria. St Andrews. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Continued success for ice cream parlour after 'scooping' Courier Business Award