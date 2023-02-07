Follow-up inspection of Pitlochry Care Home reveals continued litany of ‘critical’ problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Follow-up inspection of Pitlochry Care Home reveals continued litany of ‘critical’ problems

By Alasdair Clark
February 7 2023, 4.39pm Updated: February 7 2023, 4.40pm
Pitlochry Care Home
The 50-bed Balhousie Pitlochry Care Home. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Inspectors reviewing a Pitlochry care home after a damning inspection last year have identified a lack of progress – including contaminated mattresses and poor end-of-life care.

Improvements were ordered at the Balhousie Pitlochry Care Home by January 15, a deadline the operator previously said was on target.

But the Care Inspectorate has now issued a second improvement notice with a fresh deadline.

It follows a visit to the Pitlochry facility in December where inspectors found inadequate bedding and “severely underweight” residents not being monitored correctly.

The rankings at the care home have gotten worse.

The team sent to probe the home issued a letter of serious concern before returning.

The home has voluntarily closed to new residents while improvements are made.

Daughter’s concerns about Pitlochry care home

We reported in January how the relative of one resident said they did not believe sufficient changes had been made ahead of the January 15 deadline.

She shared concerns about her mother’s care, claiming food preferences were repeatedly ignored – an issue raised by inspectors in their August and December reports.

The December report, which was published on February 3, identified “significant concerns”.

It explains: “We had significant concerns regarding the cleanliness of the environment and end of life care and issued a letter of serious concern on December 7, giving 48 hours to rectify this.

“We returned to the service on December 10, although the provider had made some progress, cleanliness was not yet at an adequate standard.”

The inspectors then carried out a full inspection before issuing a further improvement notice on December 21.

Damaged and contaminated bedding replaced

During the pre-Christmas visit it was found that not enough staff were on duty to provide the care and support needed.

Residents were also found to have inadequate bedding and contaminated mattresses.

Other areas of concern included:

  • Action not taken to protect people identified as being at high risk of malnutrition, with severely underweight residents not weighed in line with guidelines
  • Kitchen team “unaware” of individual needs
  • People’s pain not recognised and addressed appropriately, with concerns raised about the administration of medication
  • People’s possessions not stored in a dignified manner after their death.

In addition, inspectors said there was a “lack of clinical oversight”.

Second improvement notice

The Care Inspectorate has now issued litany of improvement which is says must be completed by February 19.

This includes a requirement that those cared for at the home are provided with support to eat and drink in line with their needs.

Urgent action on the cleanliness of the home is also necessary, as well as a requirement for sufficient numbers of staff to be on duty.

The care home on Burnside Road. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

A spokeswoman for Balhousie Care Group said they maintained confidence in their Pitclochry home’s leadership.

She said “We were deeply disappointed with the Care Inspectorate’s gradings for Pitlochry, last December, which in no way reflect the standards of care we expect and strive for throughout the group.

“Our residents and their utmost care are our clear focus along with the drive to successfully recover and exceed our expected standards.

‘Staffing crisis at heart of extreme pressures’

“As the report states, improvements had already been made, such that the Care Inspectorate were happy to extend their deadline to allow the successful completion of the action plan already well underway.”

The care company says it working on the improvement “round-the-clock”, but noted nationwide recruitment challenges which are posing challenges – especially in rural areas.

The spokeswoman added: “The report also notes how our dedicated Pitlochry team have persevered through these pressures and we continue to invest heavily in our recruitment outreach in every way while Pitlochry remains a notoriously difficult area to attract staff.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership said it was working closely with the care watchdog and providing enhanced support to managers at the home.

They added: “In addition, our health and care staff are overseeing and monitoring residents to ensure their needs are met.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Noah Khogali. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party
A nail-biting and yet stunningly beautiful scene from the film Walking on Clouds. Picture by Claudino Junior.
Daredevil slacklining between hot air balloons is among films being showcased at Pitlochry Festival…
Flooding in Darnhall Park in Se3ptember 2022. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Perth mum stops her children from playing in park due to 'raw sewage'
Deputy First Minister John Swinney MSP pictured outside Bertha Park High School in Perth, which he officially opened in January 2020. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
New teacher strike action in Perthshire and Fife constituencies of Deputy First Minister and…
Sophie McGown's earring business EarSass has been nominated for a prestigious fashion award.
Perthshire jewellery designer - who launched 'sassy' earring business - nominated for prestigious industry…
The B8062 Dunning to Auchterarder road.
Man, 22, seriously assaulted on Perthshire road by pair on quad bike
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man's disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
The council's finance committee approved the changes last week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Union boss fears redundancy pay changes at Perth and Kinross Council could lead to…
Boxing Day assault Dundee
Boy, 13, charged in connection with rape in Perthshire
Hunters of Kinross and Loch Leven's Larder celebrating their victories together. Image: Scottish Countryside Alliance
Two Kinross food and drink businesses crowned 'Champions for Scotland' at national awards

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
7
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D…
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning…
Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey came up with their own way to decide who would take a free-kick.
St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice…
Brechin City players showed their their appreciation to their supporters at Wick. Image: Brechin City FC
Andy Kirk praises Brechin City fans for making 12-hour round trip to back Angus…
composite image of Jim Spence in front of the Scottish parliament building.
JIM SPENCE: I don't want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a…
Sheku Bayoh.
Signs of possible 'disturbance' in Sheku Bayoh's Fife home, inquiry hears

Editor's Picks

Most Commented