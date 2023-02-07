JIM SPENCE: I don’t want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a 16-year-old doctor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JIM SPENCE: I don’t want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a 16-year-old doctor

By Jim Spence
February 7 2023, 4.49pm
composite image of Jim Spence in front of the Scottish parliament building.
Holyrood is no place for a 16-year-old, says Jim.

Would you want a 16-year-old as your MSP in the Scottish Parliament?

SNP minister George Adam thinks it would add “vibrancy” to Holyrood.

There’s certainly been plenty of activity this past week as elected representatives dashed for hiding places after their proposed gender legislation crashed headlong into the juggernaut of public opinion.

But the 16-year-olds suggestion is yet another example of the intellectual vacuum at the heart of a parliament which is increasingly short on logic and long on daft ideas.

On the one hand, our lawmakers want to tailor punishment for criminal offences because the brain supposedly doesn’t fully develop until the age of 25.

And on the other they’re suggesting folk nine years younger than that could be debating and making complex laws.

The writer Jim Spence next to a quote: "I don’t see any 16-year-old doctors, police officers, or teachers."

I think the best way to answer the question of 16-year-old MSPs is to cast your own mind back to what you were like at that age.

My head was occupied with football, music, getting up at 5 am for my morning milk round, and still being on time for school.

I’m pretty certain that running the country wasn’t uppermost in my thoughts.

Maturation matters – for whisky and 16-year-old MSPs

That’s not to say some youngsters with prodigiously sharp intellects couldn’t do it.

In fact if they were that clever the biggest problem for a 16-year-old MSP at Holyrood might be the lack of stimulating company.

I don’t see any 16-year-old doctors, police officers, or teachers though.

black and white photo of Jim Spence as a boy.
Would a young Jim Spence have got your vote?

We’ve long accepted in trades and professions that folk need to serve a lengthy apprenticeship or training period.

And I’m not convinced that someone just about to study for their Highers or being sent for a left handed screwdriver as an apprentice joiner is ready to be making laws which have a huge impact on society.

Unlike some people I don’t think there’s an unbridgeable generation divide in modern society.

But I do think that, as is the case with producing fine whisky or cheese, rushing the maturation process is liable to result in failure.

Youth and adolescence have always jousted with each other, with younger folk thinking their elders know little of value and those of more mature years returning the compliment.

George Adam MSP on a Zoom call.
Paisley SNP MSP George Adam has suggested 16-year-olds could become MSPs.

American author Mark Twain nailed it, writing:

“When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years.”

Strong arguments on both sides, but voters want wisdom from their MSPs

It’s too easy for what are often called baby boomers to label all of the younger generation as soft and mollycoddled.

It’s equally simplistic to suggest that older generations are all selfish and set in their ways.

Naturally there’s a modicum of truth in the arguments of both sides.

Older folk have been around the block a few times and learned a few tricks and seen a few things.

Younger ones are naturally full of the spirit of inquiry and certainty.

And while it’s wrong to claim that there’s nothing new under the sun, as many mature individuals like to do in trying to pull rank on their more inexperienced kin, likewise not everything labelled progressive by youth is a step in the direction of human advancement.

If you’re 16, you have plenty of time on your side and, in a modern world of communications, no shortage of outlets to express your views.

But in my humble opinion you still have a fair journey to travel before you’ve earned the right to become an MSP on £66,000 a year, laying down the law to folk who’ve spent a lifetime grafting and learning from their mistakes.

