‘A Bold Beginning’: Work of seven Dundee and Aberdeen fine art graduates featured in Newport exhibition

By Michael Alexander
January 14 2022, 4.00pm
Here Now, Here Now, Haze - Waterless Lithography Oil based screen-printing - 74 x 108cm - Calum Mcfayden
Here Now, Here Now, Haze - Waterless Lithography Oil based screen-printing - 74 x 108cm - Calum Mcfayden

An exhibition celebrating seven 2021 fine art graduates of Gray’s School of Art, Aberdeen and Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, Dundee, gets under way at the Tatha Gallery in Newport from Saturday January 15.

The Graduates: A Bold Beginning features work by Erin Thomson, Lizzie Lilley, Rita Kermack of Gray’s School of Art, and John Lilly, Calum Mcfayden, Owen McKie, Tilda Williams-Kelly of Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design.

Against The Wind in Kente Cloth – Acrylic, Oil and spray paint on Canvas, Tilda Williams-Kelly

Gallery owner and director Lindsay Bennett said: “Tatha starts the year with a bang and we’re delighted to say it packs a real punch once again this year.

“Our seven selected fine art graduates are uncompromising in their approach to their art and their striking, bold and exuberant work is a welcome and exciting start to our programme for 2022.

McManus – Graphite on Paper, Owen Mckie

“From painting to print, cutwork and copper work, we’re looking forward to filling the gallery with the wonderful artworks of these seven talented artists and invite you to join us in celebrating the beginning of their journey and their certain successes in the future.”

The Graduates: A Bold Beginning runs at the Tatha Gallery, The Newport, 1 High Street, Newport-on-Tay, Fife, DD6 8AB, from January 15 until February 19, Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10:30am to 4pm or by appointment. Admission is free.

