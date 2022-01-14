Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Triple garage bid at property overlooking Tay rejected over fears it would block river views

By Craig Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
January 14 2022, 4.06pm
Planners partly relied on pictures from Google Street View before decision.
A bid to build a triple garage at a property overlooking the Tay has been knocked back by councillors – because it might block other people’s views of the river.

Resident Adam Henderson had sought permission to create a new one-and-a-half storey garage with self-contained accommodation within the upper level at a house in Tay Street in Newport-on-Tay.

But while planning officials felt the development would be acceptable and recommended approval, members of the north east Fife planning committee thought otherwise and unanimously refused consent.

Councillors argued it should be rejected in the interests of visual amenity, and to safeguard the character and appearance of the Newport-on-Tay Conservation Area.

Councillor David MacDiarmid.

Eighteen objections had been received from members of the public on various grounds, ranging from the impact on views to fears it may be used as an Airbnb.

However, council planners suggested these could be overlooked, with case officer Andy Taylor’s report into the application concluding it was “acceptable in terms of form, scale, layout, detailing and choice of materials”.

Nevertheless, local councillor Jonny Tepp moved refusal, adding he found it “astonishing” planners had partly relied on pictures from Google Street View because a site visit could not be carried out by officers in this instance for Covid-19 reasons.

‘They bought houses here for a reason’

Councillor David MacDiarmid agreed, and commented: “The people who buy these houses here have bought these houses for a reason, and that’s the views.

“We as an authority and planning committee can obscure people’s views forever depending on how we look at it.”

Planning service manager Alistair Hamilton stressed that preserving people’s views could not be used as a justification for refusal, and noted site visits were not allowed at this time due to Covid-19 restrictions.

But he added: “To be honest, we can gain quite a good appreciation of the situation from Google Street maps – there’s probably sufficient information there for them (planning officials) to make a decision.”

Councillor Tepp’s motion to refuse was not opposed and planning consent for the proposed development was denied.

