What's On

Don’t miss the DJCAD Graduate Show

By Caroline Spencer
May 27 2022, 7.00am
DJCAD Degree Show showcasing what's on at this years show. Nathan Price, Mixed Media artist with his final works, 'High Voltage' by Mhairi Edwards
DJCAD Degree Show showcasing what's on at this years show. Nathan Price, Mixed Media artist with his final works, 'High Voltage' by Mhairi Edwards

There’s still time to see the work of emerging young artists in Dundee.

Duncan of Jordonstone College of Art and Design’s spectacular new graduate show runs until Sunday, May 29th.

Displaying the work of the many talented graduates, The Degree Art Show  is an energetic, diverse array of fine art, graphic design, multimedia, and architecture.

This is the first in-person exhibition since 2019, due to the ongoing pandemic.

Sarah Gillespie, of artist collective Generator Projects,  admires the degree show.

It opened last Saturday and was made possible with the help of volunteers from Dundee Design Festival

Tickets are available online and it can also be viewed online, with each discipline and artist profiled.

World leaders in art and design

The show is further proof of the DJCAD’s importance in the realm of art and design education.

Dean of DJCAD Professor Anita Taylor praised the work of the graduates and how they created art in light of the pandemic.

Professor Taylor said: “Our graduates this ear have studied in an extraordinary times and they’ve spent two years, like all of us now, through a pandemic, and they’ve made the most fantastic responses through their practices, through their fields and programs of study.

She said their work reflects “what it means to be alive in the 21st Century”.

“Our graduates are world leaders in the creative and cultural industries and this cohort, the Class of 2022, are no different to any previous cohort: they’re extremely talented, extremely gifted and they’ve worked incredibly hard to develop and position their contribution to society to culture and the economy through their amazing achievements.”

High voltage art

One standout is the mixed-media installation High Voltage, created by Nathan Price.

Gradate Nathan received a first for his Fine Art degree, and created his large scale installation with found materials and discarded items. Pieces are welded together based on his own temperament and vision.

Nathan creates art inspired by his martial arts background and willingness to explore new terrains.

Nathan Price, Mixed Media artist with his final works, ‘High Voltage”

The young artist describes his creation as: “A three-dimensional collage that you can manoeuvre through and explore.”

He continued: “”High Voltage” aims to capture an intense feeling of fun, excitement and passion. My goal was that the work be reflective of my energy, movement, and feelings when I am imaginatively creating with a freer state of mind. ”

Home-grown jewellery

Elsewhere in the eclectic show is the innovative designs of jewellery graduate Chloe Fitzpatrick.

Combining art and science, Chloe created earrings from her own bodily bacteria.

Chloe’s groundbreaking deigns attracted huge online attention, particularly on TikTok. A clip of her demonstrating her technique has garnered over 20 million views.

BioDesigner and Jeweller Chloe Fitzpatrick with some of her works which were made from human bacteria.

She worked with scientists from both the University of Dundee and the James Hutton Institute in creating her project.

She said: “I want to help people acknowledge and appreciate it as a form of nature and a form of art.

“It’s really inspiring to me, and it has a lot of potential to make the industry more sustainable.”

‘Disgusting and beautiful’: Dundee student’s bacteria jewellery goes viral on Tiktok

