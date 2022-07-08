Rocket Ronnie, snooker superstar, at the Gardyne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

Rocket Ronnie, snooker superstar, at the Gardyne

By Andrew Welsh
July 8 2022, 7.21am
Reigning world snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is taking on guests and local players at the Gardyne Theatre.
Reigning world snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is taking on guests and local players at the Gardyne Theatre.

Reigning world snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan is widely regarded as one of the most naturally gifted players in the game’s history.

Frequently a controversial figure, the Essex-raised potter has already landed seven Crucible titles despite struggling at various times with depression, mood swings and drug and alcohol abuse.

O’Sullivan was still days short of his 18th birthday when he beat Stephen Hendry in 1993’s UK Championship final, becoming the youngest-ever winner of a ranking tournament. He’s continued to smash records ever since.

Apart from snooker

Now aged 46 with three children and a granddaughter, the Rocket is far from the hell-raiser of old and has extended his challenge at the very top by adopting a pragmatic view of his sport.

Away from snooker, ever-fascinating Ronnie has forged an alternative career in recent years as a writer.

He has penned three crime novels in collaboration with author Emlyn Rees, loosely based on his early life, as well as two autobiographies and a health and fitness book with nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert.

He’ll be taking on guests and local players at the Gardyne Theatre tomorrow. Trailblazing Fife-based referee Michaela Tabb will oversee the action.

TV pundit John Virgo will be demonstrating his favourite trick shots as an added bonus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]