Rocket Ronnie, snooker superstar, at the Gardyne

Reigning world snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan is widely regarded as one of the most naturally gifted players in the game’s history.

Frequently a controversial figure, the Essex-raised potter has already landed seven Crucible titles despite struggling at various times with depression, mood swings and drug and alcohol abuse.

O’Sullivan was still days short of his 18th birthday when he beat Stephen Hendry in 1993’s UK Championship final, becoming the youngest-ever winner of a ranking tournament. He’s continued to smash records ever since.

Apart from snooker

Now aged 46 with three children and a granddaughter, the Rocket is far from the hell-raiser of old and has extended his challenge at the very top by adopting a pragmatic view of his sport.

Away from snooker, ever-fascinating Ronnie has forged an alternative career in recent years as a writer.

He has penned three crime novels in collaboration with author Emlyn Rees, loosely based on his early life, as well as two autobiographies and a health and fitness book with nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert.

He’ll be taking on guests and local players at the Gardyne Theatre tomorrow. Trailblazing Fife-based referee Michaela Tabb will oversee the action.

TV pundit John Virgo will be demonstrating his favourite trick shots as an added bonus.

* Tickets at gardynetheatre.org.uk