Pitlochry Festival Theatre: Little Women adaptation ‘remains true’ to spirit of the book, says writer

By Michael Alexander
July 22 2022, 7.00am Updated: July 22 2022, 9.18am
Cast of Little Women at Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Cast of Little Women at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Screenwriter, novelist and playwright Anne-Marie Casey is no stranger to Little Women.

Like millions of others around the world, she first encountered the 1868 novel as a child.

Louisa May Alcott’s timeless tale of the triumphs and tribulations of the four March sisters and the headstrong Jo, who defies all expectations and obstacles to pursue an independent life as a writer, left an indelible impression upon her.

Ten years ago, her own adaptation of Little Women enjoyed a sell-out run at the Gate Theatre, Dublin.

Playwright Anne Marie Casey

During lockdown, however, an opportunity arose to work on collaborative Zoom play readings between Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Watford Palace Theatre.

A partnership was created which has now led to Anne-Marie’s latest adaptation of Little Women being premiered at Pitlochry.

What’s the appeal?

“I think the reason for Little Women’s absolute enduring appeal is it is about sisters and family and it’s very real – it feels very authentic,” says Anne-Marie.

“The characters all have flaws, they are very interesting, very funny.

“But in particular, the central character of the novel, Jo, is a really unusual woman character in the context of 19th century fiction because she wants to be a writer, she wants to make her own living.

(from left) Anna Fordham, Jessica Brydges, Rachael McAllister and Meg Chaplin

“She has an enormously pro-active journey and she ends up happy at the end of it.”

Spirit of the book

Anne-Marie explains that when trying to create a new adaptation of a story so well loved, it’s important to remain true to the spirit of the book.

It had been a “real privilege” to work with Watford Palace Theatre’s artistic director Brigid Larmour, who directs the play.

It had also been a “real collaborative experience” working with Pitlochry Festival Theatre artistic director Elizabeth Newman.

The Covid-19 lockdowns had been “devastating” for the arts.

However, this play also represented one of many creative ventures to have come out of those difficult times.

Elizabeth Newman, Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s artistic director

“People were very creative in lockdown,” she says.

“People did what they did on Zoom. But there’s nothing better than being in a theatre with an audience and having that collective experience.

“I think it is hard for people to come back – there’s still nervousness.

“But theatres are well ventilated and safe. I think Little Women is perfect to go back to theatre for because it’s just a joyful celebration of life!”

Best loved novel

Published in 1868, Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women is one of the best loved novels of all time.

The book was inspired by Alcott’s experiences growing up with her three sisters and is the story of the March family, mother Marmee and her daughters, beautiful Meg, strong-minded Jo, sensitive Beth, and spoilt Amy, as they struggle to survive in New England during the American Civil War.

Little Women is on at Pitlochry until September 29

Little Women’s cast features Rachael McAllister as Jo March; Jessica Brydges as Meg March; Meg Chaplin as Beth March; Anna Fordham as Amy March; Amelia Donkor as Marmee; Tom Richardson as Prof Bhaer/John Brooke; Deirdre Davis as Aunt March; and newcomer Richie Spencer as Laurie.

It’s designed by Ruari Murchison with lighting design by Kate Bonney, music composed and directed, and sound designed by Niroshini Thambar, and movement directed by Saffy Setohy.

Little Women runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until September 29 and then transfers to Watford Palace Theatre from October 11-22.

