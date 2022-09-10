Doors Open Days in Tayside and Fife this month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s largest free festival celebrating the country’s built and cultural heritage returns this month for its 33rd year.

Doors Open Days (DOD) traditionally sees organisations and volunteers offer free access to sites and events across Scotland, including Tayside and Fife.

Online and in-person

Inspired by the success of DOD’s first ever hybrid festival last year, which welcomed more than 500,000 virtual visitors from across the world, the 2022 festival will continue to have both online and in-person events and activities.

Visitors can access a free programme of talks, walks and tours in their local areas, or they can head online and digitally travel across the country from the comfort of home.

Doors will be open across all regions, welcoming visitors to uncover hidden gems.

Region by region

September 10–11 sees Angus and Central Fife taking part with sites including: the Airlie Monument, Camera Obscura in Kirriemuir, Wee Cook Kitchen, Burntisland Heritage Centre, Kirkcaldy Art Club and Dysart Town Hall.

On September 17–18 Perth and Kinross and West Fife will be opening up with an array of participants including: Forth Bridge Heritage Centre, Dunfermline District Radio Car Club, Cultybraggan Camp and the Fergusson Gallery.

The final weekend of September 24–25 is Dundee’s turn to take part with Discovery Point, HMS Unicorn, Verdant Works, Hawkhill House, St Paul’s Cathedral and many more.

Note: Due to the Queen’s death, please check with the individual venue regarding whether the event will go ahead, at the time of publishing all events were scheduled to take place.